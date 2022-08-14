Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Championship effort: The Colony wins Crowley Eagle Volleyball Tournament
The Colony went 6-0 in the Crowley Eagle Volleyball Tournament to capture first place in the three-day event, held Aug. 11-13 at Crowley High School. "What I loved that I saw was the chemistry, not just on the court, but also the girls on the bench,” said Rachel Buckley, The Colony head coach. “To see them embrace and high-five, whether it’s for something successful or for a lost point is anything I loved than more than anything they were doing skill-wise."
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
For year 2, North Dallas band director Timothy Ektefaei says, ‘We we can make it better’
Band director Timothy Ektefaei works with a student on his marching band routine. Mr. E follows along with the young trumpet player. Band director Timothy Ektefaei works with a another student on his drum sound. In his first year, band director Timothy Ektefaei brought a new sound and attitude to...
KFDM-TV
Karley Swindel shares her excitement after becoming Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader
NEDERLAND — Karley Swindel took to Facebook with the exciting announcement of becoming a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader. Swindel wrote, "I am so excited to officially say I am a DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADER I remember locking eyes with the DCC when I was 5 years old at Texas Stadium. I knew in that moment, I wanted to be them one day. When I have a dream, I feel passionate about, I go for it and go for it with EVERYTHING in me. This has been a long, hard journey but WE DID IT!!! The hard work has paid off and the fun work is finally beginning. LET’S DO THIS P.S. - It was my Papa’s birthday the day I found out I made the team Thank you for the gift from Heaven, Papa! I know you will be watching every game from the best seat in the house."
starlocalmedia.com
The District at Celina breaks ground
Work has begun on another piece of the puzzle that will form Celina’s future. On Tuesday, Dallas-based company Alpine Start Development broke ground on The District at Celina, a 303-unit four-story garden-style multifamily development located at 1055 South Oklahoma Drive.
Tickets for PGA Frisco’s first-ever major championship are on sale
North Texas golf fanatics rejoice! The PGA has announced tickets for the first-ever major championship at PGA Frisco are on sale now.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Beck Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Beck received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
Rodeo Goat now open on Preston Road in Frisco
Rodeo Goat opened in Frisco this summer. (Courtesy Rodeo Goat) Rodeo Goat’s biggest location for its one-of-a-kind burgers opened in early August at 3111 Preston Road, in a building formerly occupied by Romano's Macaroni Grill. The burger joint is known for its burgers, fries and beers. Featured burgers include...
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas- A youth football game took a turn for the worst Sunday night when a brawl between coaches led to a deadly shooting. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the Lancaster Community Park, said Scott Finley, a spokesman for the city.
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
3 Dallas, Texas Suburbs Known as H-E-B want a H-E-B
East Texans want an H-E-B. Sure, Lufkin and Carthage have one but the more modern H-E-B experience is what everyone is clamoring for here. Residents here believe that the addition of an H-E-B could breed some competition for powerhouse, and East Texas owned, grocery chain Brookshire's. This is a fun story, however, as the Dallas, Texas suburbs of Hurst, Euless and Bedford, otherwise known as H-E-B, is making a push to bring H-E-B into their area.
papercitymag.com
The Latest Dallas Brewery News and All-Day Brunch in Plano
Brunch Club also serves beignets at Plano's Legacy Hall. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
Firehouse Subs sets opening month for new Plano location
A new Firehouse Subs location is expected to open in Plano in September. (Courtesy Firehouse Subs) A new Firehouse Subs restaurant is slated to open in September at 901 Central Expressway, Ste. 300, Plano. Work on the 1,150-square-foot restaurant was slated to be completed in July, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant offers hot and cold sandwiches as well as salads and more. A phone number is not yet available. www.firehousesubs.com.
Cheeky Monkeys Opening in Lewisville
This new space will offer play time for young children and a cafe.
'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B
HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
KSAT 12
Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course
A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pandemic Pushed Oak Cliff Native to Open Neighborhood Business
La Bodega is one of Bishop Arts' newest businesses. "I always knew I wanted it to be small," owner Skye McDaniel said. "I always knew I wanted it to be in Oak Cliff because I grew up here." The bright, colorful space is the realization of McDaniel's decadelong dream to...
Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
starlocalmedia.com
'The soul of a community': McKinney silo project helps city provide anchor to history as development progresses
For Australian artist Guido van Helten, capturing McKinney isn’t about any one individual story: it’s about reflecting a community as a whole. Faces have continued to emerge on the walls of the towering silos in the heart of McKinney as van Helten has worked to transfer an impression of the city onto the historic canvas.
blavity.com
Brother Of Aqib Talib Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of Youth Football Coach In Dallas
A community in Lancaster, Texas is mourning the loss of a beloved coach who died when shots were fired at a youth football game on Saturday. Family and friends, who are dedicating tributes on social media, have identified the coach as Mike Hickmon. Video of the tragic incident shows multiple...
