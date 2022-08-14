ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Championship effort: The Colony wins Crowley Eagle Volleyball Tournament

The Colony went 6-0 in the Crowley Eagle Volleyball Tournament to capture first place in the three-day event, held Aug. 11-13 at Crowley High School. "What I loved that I saw was the chemistry, not just on the court, but also the girls on the bench,” said Rachel Buckley, The Colony head coach. “To see them embrace and high-five, whether it’s for something successful or for a lost point is anything I loved than more than anything they were doing skill-wise."
CROWLEY, TX
KFDM-TV

Karley Swindel shares her excitement after becoming Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader

NEDERLAND — Karley Swindel took to Facebook with the exciting announcement of becoming a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader. Swindel wrote, "I am so excited to officially say I am a DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADER I remember locking eyes with the DCC when I was 5 years old at Texas Stadium. I knew in that moment, I wanted to be them one day. When I have a dream, I feel passionate about, I go for it and go for it with EVERYTHING in me. This has been a long, hard journey but WE DID IT!!! The hard work has paid off and the fun work is finally beginning. LET’S DO THIS P.S. - It was my Papa’s birthday the day I found out I made the team Thank you for the gift from Heaven, Papa! I know you will be watching every game from the best seat in the house."
NEDERLAND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The District at Celina breaks ground

Work has begun on another piece of the puzzle that will form Celina’s future. On Tuesday, Dallas-based company Alpine Start Development broke ground on The District at Celina, a 303-unit four-story garden-style multifamily development located at 1055 South Oklahoma Drive.
CELINA, TX
Power 95.9

What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?

Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

3 Dallas, Texas Suburbs Known as H-E-B want a H-E-B

East Texans want an H-E-B. Sure, Lufkin and Carthage have one but the more modern H-E-B experience is what everyone is clamoring for here. Residents here believe that the addition of an H-E-B could breed some competition for powerhouse, and East Texas owned, grocery chain Brookshire's. This is a fun story, however, as the Dallas, Texas suburbs of Hurst, Euless and Bedford, otherwise known as H-E-B, is making a push to bring H-E-B into their area.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The Latest Dallas Brewery News and All-Day Brunch in Plano

Brunch Club also serves beignets at Plano's Legacy Hall. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Firehouse Subs sets opening month for new Plano location

A new Firehouse Subs location is expected to open in Plano in September. (Courtesy Firehouse Subs) A new Firehouse Subs restaurant is slated to open in September at 901 Central Expressway, Ste. 300, Plano. Work on the 1,150-square-foot restaurant was slated to be completed in July, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant offers hot and cold sandwiches as well as salads and more. A phone number is not yet available. www.firehousesubs.com.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B

HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course

A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pandemic Pushed Oak Cliff Native to Open Neighborhood Business

La Bodega is one of Bishop Arts' newest businesses. "I always knew I wanted it to be small," owner Skye McDaniel said. "I always knew I wanted it to be in Oak Cliff because I grew up here." The bright, colorful space is the realization of McDaniel's decadelong dream to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
ARLINGTON, TX

