Attempted murder-suicide in Phoenix leaves man dead, woman critically hurt

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they got a call from a minor who reported his father had shot his mother near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a woman in a car who had multiple gunshot wounds.

She told officers she was shot by her husband, 54-year-old John Hack, who was still inside their home alone.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. She remains in critical, but stable condition.

The minor was located outside the home unharmed and was taken to safety.

Police tried to communicate with Hack for several hours but he would not come out of the home.

Law enforcement got a search warrant and the SWAT team made entry into the home.

They found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.