ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What’s a banana republic? A political scientist explains

By The Conversation, Nexstar Media Wire, Matthew Wilson
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEmsf_0hGshaVd00

(THE CONVERSATION) – When someone mentions a “ banana republic ,” they’re referring to a small, poor, politically unstable country that is weak because of an excessive reliance on one crop and foreign funding.

The term originated as a way to describe the experiences of many countries in Central America , whose economies and politics were dominated by U.S.-based banana exporters at the turn of the 20th century .

After the FBI’s August 2022 search of the residence of former President Donald Trump , some Republicans compared the U.S. to a banana republic . And in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, a surge of tweets did the same.

Political instability within the U.S. has little to do with fruit. So why is the term being used?

Subverting democracy to keep the cash flowing

In the 1880s, the Boston Fruit Company, which later became the United Fruit Company and then Chiquita, began importing bananas from Jamaica and launched a successful campaign to popularize them in the U.S.

As demand for bananas grew, large companies made deals with governments across Central America to fund infrastructure projects in exchange for land and policies that would allow them to expand production.

The growers often depended on authoritarian rule to protect land concessions and quell labor unrest that might shrink their profits. Sometimes, they would actively subvert democracy to reassert their influence. The Cuyamel Fruit Company, for example, supported a coup in Honduras in 1911 that replaced its president with someone more aligned with U.S. interests.

Another well-known example is the 1954 CIA-orchestrated plot on behalf of the United Fruit Company against Guatemalan President Jacobo Árbenz. That coup ended the first real period of democracy that Guatemala had known.

The tight relationship between banana exporters and repressive and corrupt leaders ultimately undermined development in the region, exacerbated inequality and left Central American countries weak and misgoverned.

Hyperbolic rhetoric?

Responding to the events that unfolded leading up to and during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, current and former government officals commented that they resembled the instability of banana republics that were known for ignoring election results and overturning those results with coups – that’s exactly what happened in Costa Rica in 1917 .

When American politicians and political commentators use the term, they’re often trying to conjure up images of corruption, repression and failures to stop executive overreach. They’re equating government officials with the tinpot dictators supported by foreign interests who acted with impunity to govern by force and persecute their opponents.

A number of Republican politicians invoked the term in response to the FBI’s raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence .

But the comparison isn’t apt . It’s true that outgoing leaders are more likely to be investigated and punished by their political opponents in countries with strong executives and weak judiciaries .

However, holding elected officials accountable for their actions and not allowing anyone to be above the law is actually characteristic of a healthy democracy .

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/whats-a-banana-republic-a-political-scientist-explains-188573 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
FOX8 News

12-year-old among several injured in SC shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.  Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a stabbing and shooting at the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.  Authorities believe a fight broke out that […]
WALTERBORO, SC
FOX8 News

Guilford County authorities cracking down on illegal ATV, dirt bike activity

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent illegal riding of dozens of 4-wheelers and dirt bike riders.  The illegal ride event happened Sunday afternoon along most high trafficked areas in Greensboro and High Point, including Wendover Avenue, English Street and parts of Swing Road.  “In reality, it’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bananas#Cia#Political Repression#Banana Republic#Fbi#Republicans#The Boston Fruit Company#The United Fruit Company#The Cuyamel Fruit Company
FOX8 News

$100,000 reward offered in killing of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

New Greensboro Dollar General opens

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Dollar General opened in Greensboro on Monday, according to a statement released by the company. The store is located at 5904 N. Church St. To commemorate the opening of the new Greensboro Dollar General, the company plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school for students […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Axios Charlotte

How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm

In a fight for control of Congress, political campaigns are vying for the support of a new group of voters with the numbers to influence the midterm. Consider the math: The total number North Carolinians newly naturalized over four years comes close to the margin in the state’s last presidential race. By the numbers: From […] The post How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX8 News

Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins

(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
CONCORD, NC
FOX8 News

Democrats launch new ad in North Carolina about Social Security, Medicare

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The Democratic National Committee launched in North Carolina today a digital ad campaign to attack Republicans for what the DNC calls their plan to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits. The ad, following Sunday’s 87th anniversary of the date when Social Security became law, is largely positioned to bring attention to […]
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy