And in reading this article, the law firm Liz’s husband works at supposedly gave millions to the Dems. So ‘ol Liz has been caught playing bad politics. Vote her OUT, Wyoming!!!
That’s why she had to impeach trump. It all goes back to who is filling her pockets. All the dems & rep their now need to be investigated into who is giving who money & kickbacks.
it is all been bought and paid for. there will be no punishment for the democrats. there is no integrity in all of the the politicians. there is no respect for our constitution or enforcing the law.
Related
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
Jesse Watters: With Dems saying Biden has to go, is Michelle Obama making a run for the White House?
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meghan McCain melts down after Kari Lake, GOP extremists come out on top in Arizona elections
Donald Trump Jr. Shares A Startling Meme About Melania In The Wake Of The FBI Raid
Mitt Romney says he hopes Liz Cheney wins her Wyoming primary but could see her run for president one day
Trump is met with silence from GOP audience after complaining about being the most 'persecuted' person in American history
RELATED PEOPLE
Lara Trump reveals what she knows about Mar-a-Lago 'mole'
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jared Kushner says Rupert Murdoch told him 'there is nothing I can do' after Fox News called Arizona for Biden in 2020
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden
Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mary Trump speculates that Jared Kushner could be the 'Mar-a-Lago mole' after reports say an informant close to Trump guided FBI agents to the documents
Trump's initially 'upbeat' mood about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid turned dark when GOP support began to wane, report says
A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state
Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic opponent John Fetterman ‘was living off Daddy’s money until he was 46'
The List
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 52