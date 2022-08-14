Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Ascension Parish Sheriff working to improve jail maintenance
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Government is transferring the operation and maintenance of the jail to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Parts of the Ascension Parish Jail currently housing inmates are in poor condition. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said that is about to change. “The Ascension...
wbrz.com
Governor calls recent tragedies at DCFS 'real failure'
BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers and parents are looking to Governor Edwards to rectify the recent failings of the state-run Department of Children and Family Services. During a legislative hearing in which DCFS higher-ups were grilled, Governor Edwards was out of the country. Tuesday, at a press conference about litter, he...
theadvocate.com
Schools in metro Baton Rouge are struggling to find teachers. Here's how districts compare.
A week into the new school year, schools throughout the capital region, especially those in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, are still hiring, hunting for educators and support personnel against a backdrop of historic shortages nationwide. The district is leading the pack with more than 300 vacancies overall...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 1-5
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 1-5. Eric Troquille, 36600 Pookey Lane Prairieville, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Auto Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
Central school board candidate accused of sending inappropriate messages to minor on SnapChat
CENTRAL La. (WAFB) - A man reportedly campaigning to become a member of the Central Community School Board was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 15 on several charges, including indecent behavior with juveniles and computer aided solicitation of a minor. According to a probable cause report, on Aug. 15, detectives with...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Woman accused of over $500,000 PPP, unemployment fraud scheme indicted on racketeering charge in Georgia
Tynea Gray of Ascension Parish, accused of mail and wire fraud of more than $500,000, was among two Louisiana women indicted for conspiracy to commit racketeering Aug. 1 in Troup County, Georgia. Gray reportedly listed a Donaldsonville address at one time, but later moved to Prairieville. Also indicted was Deavian...
Children of fallen BRPD officer walked into school by local law enforcement
Members of those agencies "escorted to class two children of fallen Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) Officer Matthew Gerald," according to Ascension Public Schools.
theadvocate.com
$1 million bond set for Livingston Parish man booked on 40 counts of video voyeurism
A $1 million bond has been set on a Satsuma man arrested on 40 counts of video voyeurism, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening. Christopher Johnson, 38, was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the voyeurism counts. Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation, which has...
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements
A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
houmatimes.com
TPSO Introduces a New SRO at Houma Christian School
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet recently announced the promotion of Jonathan Crabtree, current Patrol Deputy with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Corporal (Cpl.), within the School Resource Officer Division. Cpl. Jonathan Crabtree began his Law Enforcement career in 2010 with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office,...
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
Man faces video voyeurism charges, Livingston Parish investigators say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Christopher Johnson, 38, on charges of video voyeurism. Investigators say the arrest comes during a months-long investigation that involves evidence dating back to 2019 and 2020. Current charges stem from one camera that was...
houmatimes.com
TPCG First Utility Assistance Event is Tomorrow, August 16 at Mechanicville Gym
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) is holding various events for the Utility Assistance Program. The first event will be held tomorrow, August 16. TPCG Department of Housing and Human Services is offering utility assistance to low-income families. The first event will be held on August 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Mechanicville Gym located at 2814 Senator Street in Houma. Those looking to attend must bring the following required documents to the event:
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. James Parish jury indicts Lutcher man for first-degree murder of mother
A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment Aug. 10 on a Lutcher man on the charge of first-degree murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, the jury indicted 41-year-old Lance Louque. He...
postsouth.com
Chlorine leak ‘shelter-in-place’ ended prematurely, Iberville Parish President Ourso says
Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said last week that the state Department of Environmental Quality informed him that the Olin Chemicals notice to lift the “shelter in place” in an April 18 chlorine spill was issued prematurely. Ourso said the DEQ and Louisiana State Police told him...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Gun found on GSU campus
Two men were arrested Thursday after a handgun was seen in a Grambling State University dorm room. Campus police officers responded to Tubman Hall Wednesday afternoon after a GSU employee smelled marijuana and found a firearm lying on a dresser in the room. The staffer said a suspect took possession of the firearm and fled the area before responding officers arrived.
theadvocate.com
A gas station worker got stabbed. OSHA fined the owner for failing to keep a safe workplace.
After an assistant manager got stabbed, federal regulators have fined the owner of Baton Rouge B-Quik gas stations and Benny's car washes $17,403, saying the businesses didn't do enough to protect employees from violence. In the Feb. 6 stabbing at a Greenwell Springs gas station, a Baton Rouge firefighter rushed...
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help during 3-day protest; sheriff refuses to discuss with Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-day protest inside the Orleans Justice Center has reportedly come to an end, according to other news outlets. Sheriff Susan Hutson and her staff, meanwhile, continued to ignore questions about the standoff from Fox 8. A group of inmates barricaded inside the jail pleaded for...
theadvocate.com
A 2,000-lot subdivision near Denham Springs was approved. Neighbors aren't done fighting it.
A set of Livingston Parish residents wants a court to review the approval of a subdivision with more than 2,000 lots, saying that when the Parish Council voted on the plan its developers weren't in full compliance with the parish's rules. Planners for the Deer Run subdivision slated to be...
