ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Ascension Parish Sheriff working to improve jail maintenance

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Government is transferring the operation and maintenance of the jail to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Parts of the Ascension Parish Jail currently housing inmates are in poor condition. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said that is about to change. “The Ascension...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Governor calls recent tragedies at DCFS 'real failure'

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers and parents are looking to Governor Edwards to rectify the recent failings of the state-run Department of Children and Family Services. During a legislative hearing in which DCFS higher-ups were grilled, Governor Edwards was out of the country. Tuesday, at a press conference about litter, he...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 1-5

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 1-5. Eric Troquille, 36600 Pookey Lane Prairieville, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Auto Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Attorneys#Defendants#Judicial District#Narcotics#Diversion Program#The Parish Of Ascension
NOLA.com

New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements

A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Introduces a New SRO at Houma Christian School

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet recently announced the promotion of Jonathan Crabtree, current Patrol Deputy with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Corporal (Cpl.), within the School Resource Officer Division. Cpl. Jonathan Crabtree began his Law Enforcement career in 2010 with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
NEW ROADS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
houmatimes.com

TPCG First Utility Assistance Event is Tomorrow, August 16 at Mechanicville Gym

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) is holding various events for the Utility Assistance Program. The first event will be held tomorrow, August 16. TPCG Department of Housing and Human Services is offering utility assistance to low-income families. The first event will be held on August 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Mechanicville Gym located at 2814 Senator Street in Houma. Those looking to attend must bring the following required documents to the event:
HOUMA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Gun found on GSU campus

Two men were arrested Thursday after a handgun was seen in a Grambling State University dorm room. Campus police officers responded to Tubman Hall Wednesday afternoon after a GSU employee smelled marijuana and found a firearm lying on a dresser in the room. The staffer said a suspect took possession of the firearm and fled the area before responding officers arrived.
GRAMBLING, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy