ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Nuvance Health saw $6.1M profit in 2021 after 2020 loss. But hospitals still hurt by COVID, inflation

By Trevor Ballantyne
Register Citizen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

West Hartford doctor fined $15,000 for operating on wrong eye, panel rules

The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
DEEP RIVER, CT
Register Citizen

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Milford, CT
Norwalk, CT
Coronavirus
City
Sharon, CT
New Milford, CT
Health
Sharon, CT
Health
State
Connecticut State
Danbury, CT
Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Business
Danbury, CT
Business
City
Danbury, CT
Danbury, CT
Health
Norwalk, CT
Health
City
Norwalk, CT
New Milford, CT
Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
New Milford, CT
Business
Norwalk, CT
Business
Register Citizen

Fire at Godavari restaurant — the former Marco Polo — under investigation in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Fire officials are investigating a lunchtime restaurant fire. No one was injured in the fire Tuesday at Godavari Restaurant, 1250 Burnside Ave. — the former Marco Polo restaurant and banquet hall. The flames were confined to a 40-50-square-foot outdoor patio outside the banquet entrance, said Jay Silver, acting assistant chief of operations for the East Hartford Fire Department.
Register Citizen

Multi-car crash near West Haven City Hall

WEST HAVEN — Police, fire and medical personnel rushed to the scene of a multi-car crash Tuesday evening, filling the street across from City Hall. Police were not available to provide details Tuesday night, but at the scene a car was observed on its side as items spilled from its open trunk. Other vehicles also appeared to have been damaged.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport man charged with killing Ansonia man outside club

BRIDGEPORT — They were three young men whose families made the decision early on to move out of the city to keep them safe. But police said the lure of the city’s nightclub scene drew them back late Saturday. That same night, Troy Walker, 21, of Ansonia, died...
ANSONIA, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy