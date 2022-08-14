Nuvance Health saw $6.1M profit in 2021 after 2020 loss. But hospitals still hurt by COVID, inflation

Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
West Hartford doctor fined $15,000 for operating on wrong eye, panel rules
The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
Register Citizen
CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
Register Citizen
One CT town rejected a fully funded mental health center at its high school. Why?
Connecticut’s growing youth mental health crisis is drawing increased attention around the state and, in many places, is spurring action. Lawmakers called it the “defining issue” of the 2022 legislative session, passing three wide-ranging measures that would expand access to and boost resources for children’s mental health.
Register Citizen
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Fire at Godavari restaurant — the former Marco Polo — under investigation in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Fire officials are investigating a lunchtime restaurant fire. No one was injured in the fire Tuesday at Godavari Restaurant, 1250 Burnside Ave. — the former Marco Polo restaurant and banquet hall. The flames were confined to a 40-50-square-foot outdoor patio outside the banquet entrance, said Jay Silver, acting assistant chief of operations for the East Hartford Fire Department.
Register Citizen
Police: Members of CT theft ring seen in viral videos stealing cartloads of items face charges in Wilton
A Connecticut resident police said was part of a multi-town retail theft ring has been charged in connection with another shoplifting incident from last year, Wilton police said. Nasif Muhammad, 52, was arrested at state Superior Court in Stamford on a warrant charging him with fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to...
Register Citizen
Multi-car crash near West Haven City Hall
WEST HAVEN — Police, fire and medical personnel rushed to the scene of a multi-car crash Tuesday evening, filling the street across from City Hall. Police were not available to provide details Tuesday night, but at the scene a car was observed on its side as items spilled from its open trunk. Other vehicles also appeared to have been damaged.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man charged with killing Ansonia man outside club
BRIDGEPORT — They were three young men whose families made the decision early on to move out of the city to keep them safe. But police said the lure of the city’s nightclub scene drew them back late Saturday. That same night, Troy Walker, 21, of Ansonia, died...
