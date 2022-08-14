Read full article on original website
WBBJ
New Jackson financial empowerment director named
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the naming of a new director to help many residents become financially empowered. Mayor Scott Conger announced on Tuesday that Christiana Gallagher has joined the mayor’s office as the city’s Financial Empowerment Director. Gallegher explained what her...
bobgermanylaw.com
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
wtva.com
Murder arrest made in Corinth for weekend shooting
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is charged with first-degree murder in Corinth. Robert Walker of Corinth is accused of shooting and killing Demetrius Atkins. According to police, the shooting happened Sunday night at approximately 10:40. Atkins was found on a back porch along Sara Lane. A motive is being...
thunderboltradio.com
“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County
A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run. The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Horner...
