Celebrities

TMZ.com

Anne Heche Organ Donor Found, To Be Taken Off Life Support

Anne Heche will be taken off life support Sunday, TMZ has learned, because organ recipients have been identified and surgeons are ready to remove and then implant. Organ donations are considered one of the most sacred forms of medical procedures ... doctors treat the organ donor with reverence and respect, even though they are not aware of the procedure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia

Being in the spotlight means that stars have intense scrutiny about their appearances. And when you’re a dancer, the pressure is heightened since your body is your tool. This has unfortunately proved true for Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s faced her unfair share of criticism about her body and now she’s opening […] The post Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia appeared first on Reality Tea.
OK! Magazine

Josh Peck Calls Sobriety The 'Bedrock' Of His Life Following Drug & Alcohol Battle

Josh Peck is feeling grateful for his recovery journey. The former Drake & Josh actor recently revealed the positive impact sobriety has on his life and how it has given him complete stability. “I’m lucky to have found recovery through a 12 steps program almost 14 years ago and it’s something that I still do regularly to this day,” Peck explained of his recovery, adding that it has been the “foundation that has kept me really anchored.”WHAT HAPPENED?! INSIDE DRAKE BELL'S NASTY FEUD WITH 'DRAKE & JOSH' CO-STAR JOSH PECKThe How I Met Your Mother star entered a rehabilitation facility...
psychologytoday.com

Estrangement: The Silent Epidemic

Over 1 in 4 Americans are currently estranged from a family member. Estrangement often causes stigma, disenfranchised grief, and social disenfranchisement. If given the chance, apologize for past hurts and traumas and try to see the other person's side without being defensive. When there’s no opportunity for reconciliation, try to...
BBC

Some antidepressants may make heatwave challenging

People taking some mental health medication need to be extra cautious during the heatwave, the ex-head of the Royal College of Psychiatrists says. Some antipsychotic medications and antidepressants may hinder the body from regulating temperature properly. Certain drugs can also cause people to sweat excessively, not register thirst or make...
Daily Mail

Very British Problems author Rob Temple reveals he nearly died from alcoholism after living on vodka and wine gums for months as he marks one year sober

Author Rob Temple has opened up about a year of sobriety, revealing that he was forced to give up drinking after a lifetime of alcohol abuse nearly killed him. The Cambridge-based writer is the founder of the much-loved SoVeryBritish Twitter account, which is dedicated to the Anglo-Saxon love of 'making life awkward for ourselves, one rainy day at a time', and which reaches its 10th birthday this year.
