We all know pay matters, but a new Indeed-Forrester workplace survey has found that other factors can lead employees to long-term job happiness. Indeed career expert Scott Dobroski joined Closing Bell to discuss the survey’s findings and what they mean for employers hoping to keep their employees happy. He said long-term employee satisfaction is rooted in feeling energized in the job, and having a sense of belonging and trust in leadership. “What the employers have to do is really take employee feedback into account and take it seriously, really understand what's working well and what needs improvement in the eyes of their employees,” he said.

ECONOMY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO