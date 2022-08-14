ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ceoworld.biz

The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (August 15, 2022)

As of August 15, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $74.0 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $61.7 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $57.9 billion); and Mackenzie Scott (No. 4, $42.4 billion). Jacqueline Mars is the fifth-richest woman globally, with a whopping $33.4 billion.
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
Robb Report

This 170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be the Largest Found in the Past 300 Years

Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to discover a pink diamond, let alone the biggest one in three centuries. Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Company has unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond that it claims is the largest such stone found in 300 years. Dubbed the “Lulo Rose,” the gem was discovered at the company’s Lulo alluvial diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, according to a statement shared on Wednesday. The diamond is expected to fetch in the millions at a forthcoming auction run by Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam. In fact, it could even eclipse...
WORLD
The Guardian

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections

The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
ELECTIONS
natureworldnews.com

Miners from Angola Discover the Largest Pink Diamond Ever in 300 Years

Rare and one of the most awaited, as experts would describe it. Miners in Angola have uncovered a massive pink diamond that may be the biggest gem of its kind, found in the past 300 years. Largest Pink Diamond. According to the latest news from both local and international news...
ECONOMY
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
BBC

Letter from Africa: How racism haunts black people in Italy

In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe writes that many black people in Italy feel that racism is not taken seriously. For Italian-Eritrean filmmaker and podcaster Ariam Tekle, there is no doubt that the recent killing of a disabled Nigerian street vendor, Alika Ogorchukwu, in Italy was a "racist murder".
SOCIETY
International Business Times

Why Is China Rushing To Build A Massive Battery Factory In Hungary?

Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL), China's largest maker of EV batteries, wants to build a 7.34-billion-euro (50.79 billion yuan) battery plant in the heart of Europe, Hungary. Why Hungary? Why now? Officially the answer to these questions is that Hungary is close to China's European customers, with stable policies towards...
ECONOMY
Economy
ceoworld.biz

Most Expensive Clubs In The World And Their Owners

Clubs are an indelible aspect of modern culture’s nightlife, gathering places where people gather to dance and drink the night away. However, not all nightclubs are the same. While most of them serve the ordinary partygoer, a few offer extremely expensive meals, posh decor, and high-end entertainment options. Needless to say, such nightclubs are exclusively for people who can spend a crazy amount of money on a single night of partying. If you consider yourself a committed partygoer with money to burn, then you may find that partying at the clubs mentioned below isn’t an issue.
RESTAURANTS
ceoworld.biz

Youngest Billionaires In India And Their Net Worth

When it comes to naming billionaires all, we all forget to name the budding stars who have made it big in a short period. Like all developing countries, India also has a list of young and successful people who have churned a huge fan following for themselves. The list below...
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

DIF’s Tech Investments and Growing Interest in Technology Sector in Dubai

Dubai is going through a digital revolution powered by the ambitions of investment companies like Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) and the support of the UAE government. In 2001 Microsoft opened its first regional base in Dubai, attracted by UAE’s 50-year-rent-free incentive and a promise of 100% repatriation of capital. It started a tech trend, and soon HP, IBM, SAP, Oracle, 3M, and Google set up regional centers in Dubai.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Echoes of Dire 1970s in Today's Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Plans for a high-wage, high-growth economy lie in ruins as Britain's Conservative prime minister struggles to answer a cost-of-living crisis, compounded by rising worker unrest. It is December 1973 and the finance minister has privately warned the cabinet of Edward Heath that the country faces its gravest...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Kuroda Seiki: Who was the celebrated painter who brought Western style to imperial Japan?

Japanese artist Kuroda Seiki is the subject of the latest Google Doodle on the 156th anniversary of his birth.An influential painter of the late 19th and early 20th century, Seiki is credited with importing Western-style (or “yoga”) art theory to his homeland after studying his craft in Paris and developing what became his signature “Academic Impressionist” style.He was born on 9 August 1866 in Takamibaba, Satsuma Domain (present day Kagoshima Prefecture), the son of a samurai, Kuroda Kiyokane, and his wife Yaeko.Kuroda was adopted in 1871 by his paternal uncle, Kuroda Kiyotsuna, a powerful imperial government minister open to the...
VISUAL ART
US News and World Report

Switzerland to Return Uzbekistan's Assets Frozen in Money Laundering Probe

GENEVA (Reuters) - Switzerland agreed on Tuesday to send back to Uzbekistan over $100 million which it seized during a long-running investigation in connection with the daughter of former president Islam Karimov. The ongoing criminal proceedings against Gulnara Karimova in Switzerland which have involved suspected money laundering via telecommunications contracts...
EUROPE

