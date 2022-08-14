Read full article on original website
The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (August 15, 2022)
As of August 15, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $74.0 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $61.7 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $57.9 billion); and Mackenzie Scott (No. 4, $42.4 billion). Jacqueline Mars is the fifth-richest woman globally, with a whopping $33.4 billion.
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
This 170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be the Largest Found in the Past 300 Years
Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to discover a pink diamond, let alone the biggest one in three centuries. Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Company has unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond that it claims is the largest such stone found in 300 years. Dubbed the “Lulo Rose,” the gem was discovered at the company’s Lulo alluvial diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, according to a statement shared on Wednesday. The diamond is expected to fetch in the millions at a forthcoming auction run by Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam. In fact, it could even eclipse...
Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections
The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
Miners from Angola Discover the Largest Pink Diamond Ever in 300 Years
Rare and one of the most awaited, as experts would describe it. Miners in Angola have uncovered a massive pink diamond that may be the biggest gem of its kind, found in the past 300 years. Largest Pink Diamond. According to the latest news from both local and international news...
China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
Asia’s richest woman loses half her $24bn fortune in China property crisis
Asia’s wealthiest woman has lost more than half her fortune over the past year as the crisis engulfing China’s real estate sector continues to worsen, a billionaire index showed on Thursday. Yang Huiyan, a majority shareholder in China’s biggest property developer Country Garden, saw her net worth plunge...
The US says India veiled the origin of Russian fuel shipped to New York, according to a top Indian central banker
The US expressed concern that India hid the origin of Russian oil shipped to New York. The US Treasury Department told India that Russian oil was transferred to an Indian vessel mid-sea. That shipment was processed and at Indian port and shipped on to New York, Bloomberg reported. The US...
Letter from Africa: How racism haunts black people in Italy
In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe writes that many black people in Italy feel that racism is not taken seriously. For Italian-Eritrean filmmaker and podcaster Ariam Tekle, there is no doubt that the recent killing of a disabled Nigerian street vendor, Alika Ogorchukwu, in Italy was a "racist murder".
Why Is China Rushing To Build A Massive Battery Factory In Hungary?
Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL), China's largest maker of EV batteries, wants to build a 7.34-billion-euro (50.79 billion yuan) battery plant in the heart of Europe, Hungary. Why Hungary? Why now? Officially the answer to these questions is that Hungary is close to China's European customers, with stable policies towards...
'No one can stop them': African migrants aim for Spain's Canary Islands
GRAN CANARIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Standing in a cemetery of abandoned boats, Mohamed Fane picks a West African franc off the floor and shudders at the traumatic memory of his voyage from Senegal to the Canary Islands.
Ambassador’s fiery speech was the sound of China laying out terms that Australia has already declined | Katharine Murphy
China’s rules of rapprochement unveiled in Canberra were: don’t squabble outdoors, don’t pick sides and don’t humiliate Beijing by failing to respect red lines
Most Expensive Clubs In The World And Their Owners
Clubs are an indelible aspect of modern culture’s nightlife, gathering places where people gather to dance and drink the night away. However, not all nightclubs are the same. While most of them serve the ordinary partygoer, a few offer extremely expensive meals, posh decor, and high-end entertainment options. Needless to say, such nightclubs are exclusively for people who can spend a crazy amount of money on a single night of partying. If you consider yourself a committed partygoer with money to burn, then you may find that partying at the clubs mentioned below isn’t an issue.
Youngest Billionaires In India And Their Net Worth
When it comes to naming billionaires all, we all forget to name the budding stars who have made it big in a short period. Like all developing countries, India also has a list of young and successful people who have churned a huge fan following for themselves. The list below...
Britain has been avoiding its biggest problems for decades. Now we’re paying the price
“Almost nothing seems to be working in Britain,” says the Economist. The Financial Times reckons the country is “creaking”; one Daily Telegraph columnist, with characteristic restraint, foretells “the coming collapse of basketcase Britain”. Whatever conclusions follow, the basic observation is much the same: what with...
DIF’s Tech Investments and Growing Interest in Technology Sector in Dubai
Dubai is going through a digital revolution powered by the ambitions of investment companies like Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) and the support of the UAE government. In 2001 Microsoft opened its first regional base in Dubai, attracted by UAE’s 50-year-rent-free incentive and a promise of 100% repatriation of capital. It started a tech trend, and soon HP, IBM, SAP, Oracle, 3M, and Google set up regional centers in Dubai.
Echoes of Dire 1970s in Today's Britain
LONDON (Reuters) - Plans for a high-wage, high-growth economy lie in ruins as Britain's Conservative prime minister struggles to answer a cost-of-living crisis, compounded by rising worker unrest. It is December 1973 and the finance minister has privately warned the cabinet of Edward Heath that the country faces its gravest...
Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in 24 hours to Singapore
BANGKOK (AP) — A group of German air force fighter jets landed in Singapore on Tuesday as part of a marathon bid to fly them some 12,800 kilometers (8,000 miles) from their home base to Southeast Asia in just 24 hours. The exercise comes at a time of heightened...
Kuroda Seiki: Who was the celebrated painter who brought Western style to imperial Japan?
Japanese artist Kuroda Seiki is the subject of the latest Google Doodle on the 156th anniversary of his birth.An influential painter of the late 19th and early 20th century, Seiki is credited with importing Western-style (or “yoga”) art theory to his homeland after studying his craft in Paris and developing what became his signature “Academic Impressionist” style.He was born on 9 August 1866 in Takamibaba, Satsuma Domain (present day Kagoshima Prefecture), the son of a samurai, Kuroda Kiyokane, and his wife Yaeko.Kuroda was adopted in 1871 by his paternal uncle, Kuroda Kiyotsuna, a powerful imperial government minister open to the...
Switzerland to Return Uzbekistan's Assets Frozen in Money Laundering Probe
GENEVA (Reuters) - Switzerland agreed on Tuesday to send back to Uzbekistan over $100 million which it seized during a long-running investigation in connection with the daughter of former president Islam Karimov. The ongoing criminal proceedings against Gulnara Karimova in Switzerland which have involved suspected money laundering via telecommunications contracts...
