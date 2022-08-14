Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
Patrick Beverley interested in 2 specific landing spots?
It feels like Patrick Beverley has about as good of a chance of playing out the year with the Utah Jazz as he does of winning the NBA scoring title. Now Beverley appears to be indicating interest in two possible landing spots. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported over the...
LeBron James goes wild after Bronny throws down nasty poster during exhibition game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has always been a major supporter of his two sons and their own basketball journeys. James’ older son Bronny is further along in his basketball journey at 17 years old and gaining interest from many college programs across the country. Perhaps more importantly,...
LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell in awe after Bronny James goes viral with epic dunk
Bronny James went viral on Monday after throwing down a sweet dunk on ESPN, eliciting reaction from his dad, Donovan Mitchell and many others on social media.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Draymond Green and Fiancée Hazel Renee Show Off New Engagement Photos
According to a news outlet, three-time NBA champion and three-time All-Star Draymond Green and fiancée Hazel Renee prepared for their impending nuptials with a celebratory engagement shoot. The couple met as students at Michigan State University, where Renee participated in track and field and Green, a star athlete, played...
Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul attend Draymond's wedding
Warriors star Draymond Green got married to his wife Hazel Renee this weekend, and NBA notables like Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Rich Paul were in attendance.
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
RELATED PEOPLE
Little League to change sleeping arrangements in response to player’s accident
Little League International says it will remove bunk beds from player dorms after a World Series player suffered serious injuries in a fall early Monday. 12-year-old Easton Oliverson, identified through a Facebook page sharing updates on his condition, was flown to a Pa. hospital with a head injury after falling off the top bunk.
Sporting News
Little League World Series schedule: Full bracket, times, channels for every 2022 LLWS game
The stars of tomorrow take the field at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, today at the 2022 Little League World Series. This year's iteration represents the 75th anniversary of the competition. And it should be a doozy, with international teams slated to participate for the first time since 2019. Much remains the same....
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, And LeBron James' Agent Spotted At Draymond Green's Wedding
The offseason is one of the best and worst times for a basketball fan. While there is no basketball action to root for on the court, there is a lot of activity around the NBA when it comes to player movement through the draft and free agency. Outside that, it is often amazing to see players that compete on the court every day live their regular lives and hang out with each other as friends.
Knicks, Jazz Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade talks involving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. So, the Jazz have a lot of leverage in this situation. Even though Utah has Mitchell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors
Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
New Tune? Knicks, Jazz Have ‘Fresh’ Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
A new tune might be emerging in Salt Lake City. Per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz had "a fresh trade conversation" regarding the future of the latter's All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Despite the retune, the report stresses that "no Mitchell trade in imminent" and even introduces two potential newcomers to the fold: the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.
Look: Bronny James throws down thunderous dunk after full-court drive in Paris
The Sierra Canyon (California Basketball Club) highlights in Europe keep on coming
Ohio State Football: Penn State freshman transfers after talking smack to OSU
The Ohio State football program had the best recruiting class in school history in the 2022 cycle. They were the second-best class in the country and had plenty of talented prospects. Some of those freshmen will get some playing time this year as well. Even with the Buckeyes having such...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality
There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
deseret.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
Utah baseball player hospitalized at Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (ABC4) – A Snow Canyon Little League all-star baseball player was seriously injured at the Little League World Series. Easton Oliverson, an outfielder and pitcher for the Utah team, fell out of his bunk bed and was airlifted to a hospital in Pennsylvania. Oliverson suffered fractures to his skull and cheekbone with bleeding […]
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1