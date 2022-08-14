ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Basketball
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’

A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, And LeBron James' Agent Spotted At Draymond Green's Wedding

The offseason is one of the best and worst times for a basketball fan. While there is no basketball action to root for on the court, there is a lot of activity around the NBA when it comes to player movement through the draft and free agency. Outside that, it is often amazing to see players that compete on the court every day live their regular lives and hang out with each other as friends.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors

Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

New Tune? Knicks, Jazz Have ‘Fresh’ Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks

A new tune might be emerging in Salt Lake City. Per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz had "a fresh trade conversation" regarding the future of the latter's All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Despite the retune, the report stresses that "no Mitchell trade in imminent" and even introduces two potential newcomers to the fold: the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.
ClutchPoints

Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
deseret.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
ABC4

Utah baseball player hospitalized at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (ABC4) – A Snow Canyon Little League all-star baseball player was seriously injured at the Little League World Series. Easton Oliverson, an outfielder and pitcher for the Utah team, fell out of his bunk bed and was airlifted to a hospital in Pennsylvania. Oliverson suffered fractures to his skull and cheekbone with bleeding […]
