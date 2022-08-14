Read full article on original website
WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?
With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again
There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
Ezekiel and Elias’ Father Appears on WWE RAW and Threatens Kevin Owens
WWE provided a storyline update on Ezekiel this week on WWE RAW, and for those curious, his storyline with his “brother” will continue, at some time in the future. It was revealed that Ezekiel is now receiving medical attention after Kevin Owens’ vicious attack last week. A photo of Ezekiel being surrounded by his family in the hospital was shown, as seen above. Elias was one of the individuals featured.
Former WWE Star Drops Hint at a Return to the Company
A former WWE star recently teased his return to the company on Twitter or appears to be waiting for a call to do so. Although Lio Rush’s experience with the WWE did not finish as he had intended and a number of alleged problems caused his departure, it appears that he is open to joining the company again. On Twitter, Rush shared a photo of himself managing the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley back when he was a member of the Raw roster.
Video of Referee Finally Having Enough of Being Bullied by Seth Rollins Goes Viral
A video clip from WWE’s live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 14, 2022 was uploaded to Twitter by user @FabulousBoss_. Seth Rollins started bullying the referee during his match with Dolph Ziggler. When the referee had had enough, he began screaming at Rollins, who then cowered away. Click here for full results from the event.
Latest News on Plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return
The return of Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE TV is still expected for the near future, but it appears that the company will hold off until the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament is completed. Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return, now with Triple H is running creative.
Matt Riddle to Address His WWE Future on RAW
Matt Riddle will make an appearance on WWE RAW this coming Monday night and participate in an interview segment where he will talk about his future. Riddle has recently experienced a run of misfortune. Randy Orton, a member of the RK-Bro tag team, is currently sidelined due to a back injury, and it was revealed in the storyline that The Bloodline was responsible for his absence.
Sasha Banks’ Car Broken Into and Robbed (Photos and Video)
Sasha Banks’ car was broken into earlier this week in Oakland, California, the on-hiatus WWE star revealed on social media. Banks and fellow former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi were in Los Angeles for the premiere of She-Hulk, Attorney At Law on Monday. The next day, Sasha posted a video of the back of her car with the glass broken. “Five minutes in Oakland,” she said. “Just five minutes!”
Chris Jericho Won’t Miss AEW Dates Despite Lengthy Fozzy “Save The World” Tour
Although the band will be traveling the country for their ongoing tour, Chris Jericho will not be missing any dates with AEW. After all, he is, in fact, a real-life “Wizard.”. The following North American dates for the Chris Jericho-led band have been announced for the band’s “Save The...
Lance Archer on the Possibility of Being Put in a Top AEW Position
Lance Archer spoke about the potential for being placed in a senior role for AEW during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. “This business, as you know, is other people making decisions. What’s it going to take? It’s going to take that person, those people, those moments, to make those choices and the decisions to put me in those positions. Not that I’ve been put in bad positions, I’ve been put in great positions, but just never been put in ‘the’ position. I think it’s a matter of time, hopefully I don’t run out of time in my career, that someone says, ‘Screw it. Lance’s time is now, we’re going to make sure it’s now, and nothing is going to stop that.’”
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
Sasha Banks Criticised by Jim Cornette After Recent Public Appearance
Sasha Banks was one of the subjects Jim Cornette discussed during a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience. Cornette mentioned that Banks recently made her first public appearance at the C2 convention for an autograph signing and meet-and-greet with fans. She was socially distant when she interacted with her fans. This was not something Cornette liked.
Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Needs To “Wake The F Up”
Eric Bischoff recently appeared as a guest on SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth interview with Shakiel Mahjouri. During the discussion, the former WCW and WWE executive spoke about Tony Khan considering AEW competition to WWE and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how Tony Khan considers AEW...
A WWE Representative Allegedly Reached Out to a Wrestler Under Contract to AEW
A wrestler signed to AEW reportedly told the company that a representative from WWE contacted them regarding a potential comeback, according to Fightful Select. The AEW wrestler was allegedly contacted by a representative of WWE’s talent relations division, but the wrestler is content with AEW and doesn’t want to leave.
Johnny Gargano Interested in Returning to WWE, Has Also Spoken with AEW
Triple H has brought back several former WWE stars who had been let go since taking over creative. Johnny Gargano could be the latest name to return to the company. According to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, Gargano is open to a WWE comeback now that Triple H is in charge of creative and is interested in speaking with him to see “how things would be changing.”
Rey Mysterio Comments On His Relationship With CM Punk
WWE superstar Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including the lucha-libre legends’ thoughts on CM Punk, and how he still has a lock of the current AEW star’s hair from their Over The Limit showdown in 2010. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/15/22)
Tonight’s RAW will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show and is now being advertised on both the arena and WWE Events websites.
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle. In a sit-down interview on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle revealed that he has officially received the all-clear from his doctor to compete in the ring. Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle during a confrontation with Rollins, and WWE later confirmed the match.
What Rampage Says About AEW
There was much speculation about the status of the All Elite Wrestling office after a myriad of staff appointments were made and announced publicly via a press release. Some of the changes include Pat Buck and Sonjay Dutt being given the role of agents backstage, Christopher Daniels continuing his role with talent behind the scenes, and Madison Rayne as a coach in the women’s division. These announcements on their own aren’t earth-shattering or even all that newsworthy. By nature, All Elite has a relatively young roster, which it should because the company quite literally has to build for the future, and agents there to help keep the shows as seamless and concise as possible should’ve been a part of the plan since the launch of the company. The whole “give the roster creative freedom” trope is a positive, but only to a certain point. The program doesn’t need three matches with Canadian Destroyers and at least four apron bumps for each episode.
