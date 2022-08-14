ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ceoworld.biz

The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (August 15, 2022)

As of August 15, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $74.0 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $61.7 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $57.9 billion); and Mackenzie Scott (No. 4, $42.4 billion). Jacqueline Mars is the fifth-richest woman globally, with a whopping $33.4 billion.
Fortune

China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
digg.com

Major US Company Layoffs In 2022, Visualized

It's been a rough year for workers in corporate America. Visual Capitalist looked at publicly traded American companies to see which ones had the most layoffs in 2022. They scanned publicly available data to estimate how many workers lost their jobs this year. Key Takeaways. It's estimated that so far...
ceoworld.biz

These are the countries with the Highest Average Salaries, 2022

The CEOWORLD magazine looked at the average monthly net salary (after tax) (salaries and financing) around the world, comparing incomes in some of the richest and poorest countries. Here are the nations in the world that pay the most. The smallest average monthly salary exists in Sri Lanka. In our comparison of over 105 countries, the USA comes 4th with a monthly net salary (after tax) (salaries and financing) of 3721.64 USD. The average gross monthly wage per full-time employee in the United Arab Emirates was $3,663 per month.
nationalinterest.org

No More Neutrality: NATO and the Twilight of Swedish Exceptionalism

NATO membership signifies expedience at the expense of a self-aggrandizing national myth that has become increasingly difficult to sustain. The transformation of Sweden into a rank and file NATO member is now finally at hand. Great Britain has been leading the charge by offering Sweden defense assurances during the fraught accession process and helping the United States convince a recalcitrant Turkey to consent. Early this week, President Joe Biden signed the ratification documents on August 9 after the U.S. Senate voted ninety-five to one in favor. Only Sen. Josh Hawley opposed the measure out of concerns that it would impede Europe from organizing its own defense infrastructure and divert U.S. attention from focusing its military might away from Europe and towards the Asia-Pacific region to contain China. These are valid concerns but they ignore the larger phenomenon of how Sweden’s entry into NATO fundamentally changes its place in the world.
ceoworld.biz

Most Expensive Clubs In The World And Their Owners

Clubs are an indelible aspect of modern culture’s nightlife, gathering places where people gather to dance and drink the night away. However, not all nightclubs are the same. While most of them serve the ordinary partygoer, a few offer extremely expensive meals, posh decor, and high-end entertainment options. Needless to say, such nightclubs are exclusively for people who can spend a crazy amount of money on a single night of partying. If you consider yourself a committed partygoer with money to burn, then you may find that partying at the clubs mentioned below isn’t an issue.
BBC

Chinese 'spy ship' Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka despite Indian concern

A Chinese research ship has docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port despite Indian concerns. The Yuan Wang 5 was given permission to dock on the condition it would not carry out research while in Sri Lankan waters, said port officials. India had previously voiced concerns that the ship would be...
nationalinterest.org

Dangerous Duo: China’s H-20 and H-6 Bombers Are Preparing to Target Taiwan

While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy Xian H-6 bomber. China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) recently flew the newest variant of its large, non-stealthy H-6 bomber over Taiwan in an effort to demonstrate resolve, lethality, and readiness to attack.
