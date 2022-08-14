Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Latest News on Plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return
The return of Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE TV is still expected for the near future, but it appears that the company will hold off until the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament is completed. Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return, now with Triple H is running creative.
PWMania
Matt Riddle to Address His WWE Future on RAW
Matt Riddle will make an appearance on WWE RAW this coming Monday night and participate in an interview segment where he will talk about his future. Riddle has recently experienced a run of misfortune. Randy Orton, a member of the RK-Bro tag team, is currently sidelined due to a back injury, and it was revealed in the storyline that The Bloodline was responsible for his absence.
PWMania
WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?
With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again
There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Ezekiel and Elias’ Father Appears on WWE RAW and Threatens Kevin Owens
WWE provided a storyline update on Ezekiel this week on WWE RAW, and for those curious, his storyline with his “brother” will continue, at some time in the future. It was revealed that Ezekiel is now receiving medical attention after Kevin Owens’ vicious attack last week. A photo of Ezekiel being surrounded by his family in the hospital was shown, as seen above. Elias was one of the individuals featured.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/15/22)
Tonight’s RAW will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show and is now being advertised on both the arena and WWE Events websites.
PWMania
Updates on WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament, News for Next Week’s RAW
During this week’s WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop to advance in the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. As a result of their victory over WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina Snuka on last week’s RAW, Bliss and Asuka will now compete against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on next week’s RAW.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Drops Hint at a Return to the Company
A former WWE star recently teased his return to the company on Twitter or appears to be waiting for a call to do so. Although Lio Rush’s experience with the WWE did not finish as he had intended and a number of alleged problems caused his departure, it appears that he is open to joining the company again. On Twitter, Rush shared a photo of himself managing the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley back when he was a member of the Raw roster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle. In a sit-down interview on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle revealed that he has officially received the all-clear from his doctor to compete in the ring. Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle during a confrontation with Rollins, and WWE later confirmed the match.
PWMania
A WWE Representative Allegedly Reached Out to a Wrestler Under Contract to AEW
A wrestler signed to AEW reportedly told the company that a representative from WWE contacted them regarding a potential comeback, according to Fightful Select. The AEW wrestler was allegedly contacted by a representative of WWE’s talent relations division, but the wrestler is content with AEW and doesn’t want to leave.
PWMania
Video of Referee Finally Having Enough of Being Bullied by Seth Rollins Goes Viral
A video clip from WWE’s live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 14, 2022 was uploaded to Twitter by user @FabulousBoss_. Seth Rollins started bullying the referee during his match with Dolph Ziggler. When the referee had had enough, he began screaming at Rollins, who then cowered away. Click here for full results from the event.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with Judgment Day then comes to the ring as we head to a video of the events involving them and the Mysterios last week. The crowd loudly boos them as Rhea Ripley says that they run Raw....
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Needs To “Wake The F Up”
Eric Bischoff recently appeared as a guest on SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth interview with Shakiel Mahjouri. During the discussion, the former WCW and WWE executive spoke about Tony Khan considering AEW competition to WWE and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how Tony Khan considers AEW...
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
PWMania
Sasha Banks’ Car Broken Into and Robbed (Photos and Video)
Sasha Banks’ car was broken into earlier this week in Oakland, California, the on-hiatus WWE star revealed on social media. Banks and fellow former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi were in Los Angeles for the premiere of She-Hulk, Attorney At Law on Monday. The next day, Sasha posted a video of the back of her car with the glass broken. “Five minutes in Oakland,” she said. “Just five minutes!”
PWMania
Chris Jericho Won’t Miss AEW Dates Despite Lengthy Fozzy “Save The World” Tour
Although the band will be traveling the country for their ongoing tour, Chris Jericho will not be missing any dates with AEW. After all, he is, in fact, a real-life “Wizard.”. The following North American dates for the Chris Jericho-led band have been announced for the band’s “Save The...
PWMania
Kevin Nash and X-Pac Give Their Thoughts on This Week’s of WWE RAW
The August 15th 2022 edition of WWE RAW featured matches such as Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles, and Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash praised the show:. “RAW produces again. Drew/KO. Lashley/A.J and Theory/Ziggler P.P.V worthy matches. Little things where guys...
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Asked About Having One Last Match
Ric Flair’s Last Match was a financial success for the key players involved, and Conrad Thompson appears to be planning similar shows with other legends. The ‘Last Match’ event in Nashville will go down as one of the most successful independent shows in many years, with slightly over 6,000 fans in attendance. Thompson said on Jeff Jarrett’s show recently that the “Last Match” event is part of a “Master Plan.”
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 8/12/22
Ratings fell for Friday’s WWE SmackDown. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the broadcast had an average of 1.927 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.093 million a week earlier. The episode received a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic, down from a 0.49 rating a week...
NFL・
PWMania
News on How Many Tickets Have Been Sold for WWE WrestleMania 39 So Far
The first-day ticket sales for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California were the best in the event’s history, according to Michael Cole, who made the announcement on the August 12th, 2022 episode of Smackdown. The company is “ecstatic,” according to sources in WWE, about the early ticket sales, reports Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
Comments / 0