Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
The Aerocon Wingship: 7 stunning images of DARPA's 'huge' answer to the Russian Ekranoplan
The Aerocon Wingship would have been giant, high-speed flying hotel. DARPA once considered building a bigger, meaner version of the famous Russian Ekranoplan. It would have been enormous and would carry helicopters, tanks, and troops. A commercial variant was also considered, but the entire project was scrapped due to its...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
TechRadar
European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream 2022: teams, pools, schedule
Anders Mol and Christian Sorum are the dominant pairing in men's beach volleyball, but as the Olympic champions set off in pursuit of a fifth consecutive European title, it's their family and friends that look best placed to trip them up. Anders' brother, Hendrik, and cousin and former playing partner, Mathias Berntsen, have been drawn into the same pool, and having always been overshadowed by their kin, things promise to get very tasty if they're forced to face off. Here's how to watch a 2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream wherever you are right now.
We won't be the first civilization to collapse — but we may well be the last
CAHOKIA MOUNDS, Illinois — I am standing atop a 100-foot-high temple mound, the largest known earthwork in the Americas built by prehistoric peoples. The temperatures, in the high 80s, along with the oppressive humidity, have emptied the park of all but a handful of visitors. My shirt is matted with sweat.
South Korea President Says Japan Has Become Partner Against 'Common Threats'
South Korean president says his country and Japan must overcome their historical disputes in the face of "common threats." What Happened: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, on Monday, marking Korea's liberation day, said the two nations had become partners in tackling threats to global freedom, adding that his government wants to "swiftly and properly improve" bilateral ties.
Meet Little Diomede Island in Alaska, the 'eyes and ears' of the United States just 2.4 miles from Russia
The little Alaskan city's 83 residents can see Russia — including military base watchtowers — from their houses.
Hackers prove it doesn’t take much to hijack a dead satellite
Space satellite orbiting the earth. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. Deposit PhotosThe decommissioned satellite was used to broadcast movies and a conference.
nationalinterest.org
No More Neutrality: NATO and the Twilight of Swedish Exceptionalism
NATO membership signifies expedience at the expense of a self-aggrandizing national myth that has become increasingly difficult to sustain. The transformation of Sweden into a rank and file NATO member is now finally at hand. Great Britain has been leading the charge by offering Sweden defense assurances during the fraught accession process and helping the United States convince a recalcitrant Turkey to consent. Early this week, President Joe Biden signed the ratification documents on August 9 after the U.S. Senate voted ninety-five to one in favor. Only Sen. Josh Hawley opposed the measure out of concerns that it would impede Europe from organizing its own defense infrastructure and divert U.S. attention from focusing its military might away from Europe and towards the Asia-Pacific region to contain China. These are valid concerns but they ignore the larger phenomenon of how Sweden’s entry into NATO fundamentally changes its place in the world.
ceoworld.biz
The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (August 16, 2022)
As of August 16, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $74.6 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $61.8 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $57.9 billion); and Mackenzie Scott (No. 4, $42.3 billion). Jacqueline Mars...
Dan Rapoport: Who is the Putin critic found dead in Washington DC?
An investment banker and one-time nightclub impresario who left Russia after falling out with Vladimir Putin has died of a suspected suicide in Washington DC.Latvian-American Dan Rapoport, 52, was found in front of an apartment building in Georgetown district just before 6pm on Sunday by Metropolitan Police Department by officers responding to reports of a jumper.Mr Rapoport was given first aid at the scene by ambulance staff and taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the (MPD) told The Independent in a statement.MPD spokeswoman Brianna Burch said Mr Rapoport’s death remained under active investigation.“We do not suspect foul play...
ceoworld.biz
Effective Strategies to Gain Constructive Feedback
Disruptions amid today’s turbulent economy. To meet the expectations of their stakeholders, leaders must ensure that they obtain regular feedback from them, since these people make decisions that determine the success of the organization. Securing constructive feedback is critical in helping you find out which decisions are working and...
ceoworld.biz
DIF’s Tech Investments and Growing Interest in Technology Sector in Dubai
Dubai is going through a digital revolution powered by the ambitions of investment companies like Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) and the support of the UAE government. In 2001 Microsoft opened its first regional base in Dubai, attracted by UAE’s 50-year-rent-free incentive and a promise of 100% repatriation of capital. It started a tech trend, and soon HP, IBM, SAP, Oracle, 3M, and Google set up regional centers in Dubai.
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
Washington Examiner
China and South Korea square off over missile defense
A bilateral meeting between the Chinese and South Korean foreign ministers isn’t normally a newsworthy event. But when South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin flew to Beijing this week to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a five-hour session, the two men walked away without resolving an issue that has confounded bilateral relations for years: Seoul’s deployment of the U.S.-manufactured Terminal High Altitude Air Defense System, or THAAD.
ceoworld.biz
What Is Financial Modeling? Here’s a Closer Look
When you are first starting a business, how and when you use your finances can be crucial to the lifeblood of your business. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 20% of small businesses fail in their first year. That is why it is immensely important to get financial support from the start.
Ancient Incan technology being used to harvest water to combat Peru’s crisis
Techniques used by servants of the Inca empire to build canals 500 years ago are being resurrected in Peru to funnel much-needed water to remote mountain communities and the city of Lima below.Gregorio Rios, 74, oversaw the renovation of the vast network of canals above San Pedro de Casta, a town 3,000 metres above sea level in the South American country’s Huarochiri district. The canals were built centuries ago by the Yapani ethnic group, using clay and rocks ingeniously compressed over a long period of time.The local municipality previously used concrete to build new modern canals, but it stifled plant...
The 10 Deadliest Battles in World History
War is never pretty, but there can be levels even to the cruelty and ugliness of war, with some almost inconceivably horrendous. Such levels can be measured by one macabre metric: the number of deaths in a battle. To determine the 10 deadliest battles in world history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Deadliest Battles In Human […]
ceoworld.biz
Strategic Resource Allocation is More Important in Tough Times
If you had invested in each member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index over the five years ending in 2021, your investment in 92% of the companies would have earned a positive return. Less than one in 12 companies would have lost you money. Similar stats would be expected, on average, when we look at the business activities inside companies over this same period.
