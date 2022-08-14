ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Flint Journal

Ann Arbor is among best places for a fall getaway, Airbnb says

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve thought about turning your home into an Airbnb location, this fall may be the time to do it. Ann Arbor, a fall football destination due to the University of Michigan, is ranked seventh in a projection of the top 10 places set to be popular this fall, according to data released by Airbnb based on bookings from the first half of 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Construction closing 2 more Ann Arbor streets

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two more Ann Arbor streets are closing for construction starting Thursday. Starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 18, Willard Street between East University Avenue and Church Street is closing to traffic in both directions to allow phase one construction of Ann Arbor’s street resurfacing project to begin. The project plans to end at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, weather permitting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to an ordinance passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. An ordinance dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed City Council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Smoke cigars, sample ‘island-inspired’ cocktails at new Ann Arbor lounge

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new cigar and cocktail lounge is set to open in Ann Arbor, bringing tapas-style eats and a smoke lounge to the city. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, will host a grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 27. The cigar and cocktail lounge will offer a variety of cigar brands, including its own, as well as a variety of food.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Voters won’t decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills

FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won’t be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township’s name to Oak Hills.
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

