Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Strawberry Banana Delight at Café Zola takes waffles from ordinary to extraordinary
ANN ARBOR, MI — Let’s be honest. How a waffle is made can either make or break a brunch spot. If the waffle gets too crispy, then you’re left desperately searching for a drink. If the waffle is too soft then you’re just left with a soggy mess.
Ann Arbor is among best places for a fall getaway, Airbnb says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve thought about turning your home into an Airbnb location, this fall may be the time to do it. Ann Arbor, a fall football destination due to the University of Michigan, is ranked seventh in a projection of the top 10 places set to be popular this fall, according to data released by Airbnb based on bookings from the first half of 2022.
Ann Arbor OKs $640K contract to eliminate Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with plans to fill another large gap in the city’s sidewalk network. City Council voted unanimously this week to OK a $639,726 contract with Doan Construction Co. for the Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap project. The work consists of installing...
University of Michigan students are moving in. These Ann Arbor streets will be impacted
ANN ARBOR, MI - Motorists can expect changes to traffic patterns and parking availability now that University of Michigan students are moving back to campus. Student move-in, which takes place Aug. 24-28, will result in traffic alterations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days near UM residence halls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor residents fed up with ‘deafening’ M-14 highway noise
ANN ARBOR, MI — The roar of traffic coming from the M-14 highway serves as a constant backdrop on the Wines Elementary School playground in Ann Arbor. At times, it can sound like a plane taking off. Other times, it’s a steady, droning hum.
Construction closing 2 more Ann Arbor streets
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two more Ann Arbor streets are closing for construction starting Thursday. Starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 18, Willard Street between East University Avenue and Church Street is closing to traffic in both directions to allow phase one construction of Ann Arbor’s street resurfacing project to begin. The project plans to end at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, weather permitting.
Ann Arbor salon closes after decade of service
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A local hair salon and spa has closed after more than a decade of serving the Ann Arbor community. Vis a Vis Salon and Spa, 320 Miller Ave., Suite 171, Ann Arbor, closed on July 31, according to manager Andrew Mueller. The salon was opened by...
Aubree’s celebrates 50 years as family-friendly staple
YPSILANTI, MI -- In the past 50 years, Aubree’s Pizzeria & Grill in Depot Town has made a name for itself and transformed from being a dangerous restaurant with boarded up windows to a family-friendly staple in Ypsilanti. The pizzeria and grill started in 1972 when its founders, Bill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan barbecue joint’s smoked Faygo Rock and Rye Rib Tips a hit with patrons
SOUTHFIELD, MI - They’re sweet, they’re smoky and they’re made with Faygo pop. Need we say more? This Michigan barbecue joint is now selling Smoked Crispy Rock and Rye Rib Tips and in just a short time, they’ve become a hit with customers. The rip tips,...
Ann Arbor woman injured stepping in pothole gets $24,500 in settlement
ANN ARBOR, MI — A woman injured from stepping in an Ann Arbor street pothole is getting $24,500 in a legal settlement. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to authorize the payout to resolve an injury claim brought against the city by Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel and her husband Elihau Gurfinkel.
Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to an ordinance passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. An ordinance dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed City Council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
5 great places to play trivia (almost) every night of the week in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you have a fondness for factoids, a penchant for play or just overall like trivia, Ann Arbor is your city. With games happening at public places across the area Monday through Thursday, you’re sure to find a night to grab a drink, answer a few questions and maybe even win some cash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smoke cigars, sample ‘island-inspired’ cocktails at new Ann Arbor lounge
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new cigar and cocktail lounge is set to open in Ann Arbor, bringing tapas-style eats and a smoke lounge to the city. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, will host a grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 27. The cigar and cocktail lounge will offer a variety of cigar brands, including its own, as well as a variety of food.
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks more charges in teen son's death • Lathrup council member eavesdrops • Oxford's new security
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Three weeks ago a 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy. The victim's family says there were young accomplices -- and they want to see those kids punished for the deadly crime too. The accused teen gunman Ryan McLeod was in court...
Nurses sue University of Michigan claiming it won’t bargain over safe workloads
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Michigan Nurses Association has filed a lawsuit against the University of Michigan, alleging it is breaking the law by refusing to bargain over nurses’ workloads in ongoing contract negotiations with the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council. The lawsuit was filed Monday, Aug. 15,...
What’s a “Bee City”? And Why Does Ypsilanti Hold That Title?
Recently, I was on the official website for the city of Ypsilanti and noticed a badge that indicated they were a Bee City. Naturally, this piqued my interest as I had never heard of a Bee City before. So, what exactly is a Bee City and what does that mean for the city of Ypsilanti?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Passenger rail line plan takes step forward from Metro Detroit to Northern Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Monday, a step forward was made to get Metro Detroiters up north by train. Developers were just given money to study what it would take to get a passenger rail line up and running. It would connect Detroit and Ann Arbor to Traverse City and Petosky with stops along the routes seen in the video player above.
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
Voters won’t decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills
FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won’t be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township’s name to Oak Hills.
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
MLive
47K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0