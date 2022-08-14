Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
American Legion Will No Longer Operate Poke Sallet Festival
A new organization will have to host the Poke Sallet Festival next year after the Jackson County American Legion decided to drop the event. Post Commander Dale Smith said the Post has organized the Gainesboro tradition for six years. “The main reason that we’re giving it up is that we...
newstalk941.com
Smithville Splash Pad Operating With No Issues
The Smithville Splash pad has been in high-use since being installed two-months ago. Mayor Josh Miller said the project was completed to the city’s standards and has not faced issues since opening. “Smithville is a small town, we don’t have the luxuries of Cookeville and other big towns have,...
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Bob Bell: Highlands Economic Partnership & Workforce Development
Ryan Barnhart discusses Highlands Economic Partnership and workforce development. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell meets with Ryan Barnhart, Director of Workforce Development for the Highlands Economic Partnership. They discuss his background and what brought him to Cookeville, workforce development within the Highlands Economic Partnership, challenges within the existing industry and job needs across the Upper Cumberland, as well as the new Highlands Training Center initiative.
Remains of missing Murfreesboro woman found
Mya C. Fuller was last seen by family members on July 29 and worked an event at Geodis Park in Nashville on July 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
newstalk941.com
UCDD Honors Bowman For 50 Years Of Service
The Upper Cumberland Development District honored long-time employee Henry Bowman at its Tuesday meeting. Bowman has served in his position as a research analyst since August 1972. UCDD Executive Director Mark Farley said he has used Bowman’s trajectories for many years to plan and create budgets. “I had been...
Tennessee couple reunites with ‘hero’ who pulled them from burning car
The Murfreesboro couple counted their blessings after surviving a hit-and-run crash on I-24. Sophie Newsome and Austin Markos believe it was all part of God’s plan, now calling that Good Samaritan, Olandress “Quez” Hampton, family.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Leisure Services To Apply For BlueCross Grant
Cookeville Leisure Services Department will apply for a BlueCross Healthy Place grant. Director Rick Woods said if awarded, they hope to use the funding to develop the old soccer fields at Cane Creek Park. “The great thing is because we did our 2021 Master Plan, what we saw in looking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
Algood Water Tower Removal Begins This Week
After almost 60 years since it was erected, the removal of the Algood Water Tower starts Tuesday. Mayor Lisa Chapman-Fowler said the structure is no longer used and would cost too much money to maintain. “I remember sitting on my grandparents front porch watching it go up, and so it...
newstalk941.com
White Co Executive Meeting With TDEC On Next Step For Landfill Cell
White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson meeting with TDEC officials and an engineer next week to discuss the next step on its landfill cell. The county closed the cell for study last month as it approaches capacity. Robinson said they will discuss if it is time to open a new cell.
Pastor baptized 5-year-old boy the day before he died
Bishop Dr. Belita McMurry-Fite of Heaven's View Baptist Church tells News 2 she baptized 5-year-old LaVonte'e Williams on Sunday, the day before he died.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money
The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk941.com
Alderman Coleman Wants Next Administration To Consider Term Limits
Livingston Alderman Kelly Coleman said he encourages the new administration to take a further look into term limits. Coleman rolls off the Board of Aldermen after four years. He introduced the idea this summer but no action was taken before his term expired. “Making a career out of serving on...
bbbtv12.com
Persistence paid off with Roane State degree, new Fentress County Clerk says
For Amanda Hicks, the third time was the charm when it came to completing her degree at Roane State Community College’s Fentress County campus. Armed with that degree and her experience working in local governments, she decided to run for Fentress County Clerk in the August General Election. She won by more than 300 votes.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Facing Trash Emergency Following County’s Landfill Study
White County closing its landfill for study has caused an “emergency in the sanitation department” of Sparta. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said now that the county is diverting trash, city employees drive 160 miles a day to dump in McMinnville. Sparta has regularly used White County’s landfill to dump in the past.
newstalk941.com
Fentress Allocates TDEC Funds To Allardt, Jamestown, County Utility District
Fentress County has approved disbursements of TDEC funds to Allardt, Jamestown, and the Fentress County Utility District. County Executive Jimmy Johnson said Fentress County received some $4.3 million. Among the allocated funds, the commission approved some $700,000 to Allardt and $1.83 million to Jamestown. “I believe they’re going to do...
newstalk941.com
White Co. Approves Appointment Of New State Residential Building Inspector
White County has approved the appointment of Brett Nash to be the new Residential Building Inspector. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said the idea is to keep the money paid to the state for inspections circulating in the county. “Right now White County doesn’t do its own inspections the state...
newstalk941.com
Several Commissioners Say Farewell To Serving Putnam County
Nine Putnam County Commissioners gave their farewells Monday night as the winners of election will take their seats in September. Commissioners Mike Atwood, Kevin Christopher, Jordan Iwanyszyn, Joe Iwanyszyn, Jim Martin, Cindy Adams, Jerry Roberson, Jerry Ford and Bobby Williams all served in their last meeting. Atwood said he was grateful to serve for 12 years.
Monday Night Church Fire in Manchester
Monday night at around 8:45 PM the Manchester Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 407 S Spring St, the location of Bible Church. Fire crews responded along with Manchester Police. Firemen arrived on scene and were met with heavy black smoke in the rear of the...
newstalk941.com
PCSS Receives Three Bids For Upperman High Addition
Three bids for the Upperman High School addition project have all come in within budget. Putnam Schools Deputy Director Tim Martin said the bids range from $4.6 million to $4.9 million. “Of course, we always have concerns about the delivery of goods and things like that,” Martin said. “But this...
Comments / 0