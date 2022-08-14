ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

One confirmed dead in single vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 on Sunday morning.

State Police responded to a reported accident on I-95 near Willis Road in Chesterfield County at 10:04 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.

According to police, it is a single-vehicle accident involving an overturned van.

One person has been confirmed dead, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

