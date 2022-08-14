One confirmed dead in single vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 on Sunday morning.

State Police responded to a reported accident on I-95 near Willis Road in Chesterfield County at 10:04 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.

According to police, it is a single-vehicle accident involving an overturned van.

One person has been confirmed dead, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Credit: Amir Massenburg.

