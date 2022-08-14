One confirmed dead in single vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 on Sunday morning.
State Police responded to a reported accident on I-95 near Willis Road in Chesterfield County at 10:04 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.Shooting in Richmond leaves one dead, another injured
According to police, it is a single-vehicle accident involving an overturned van.
One person has been confirmed dead, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0