ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan

“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Triguboff
Person
Gina Rinehart
Person
Michael Hintze
Person
Frank Lowy
Person
Andrew Forrest
Person
John Hancock
Person
James Packer
Reuters

China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - (This August 15 story corrects to remove incorrect reference in paragraph 11 to 10-year Treasury yield falling in June) China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world's two largest economies involving Taiwan.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsweek#Linus Business#Wealthiest People#Atto
Navy Times

In think tank’s Taiwan war game, US beats China at high cost

WASHINGTON – In a pessimistic, but realistic, 2026 war game scenario, a combined sabotage and information operation campaign helped Chinese military forces land on the shores of Taiwan. The United States, caught off guard due to another global crisis, must rapidly respond. In this near future, the United States...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn

Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Oil Settles Lower on Weak Economic Chinese Economic Data

(Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Monday after disappointing Chinese economic data renewed concerns of a global recession that would be expected to reduce fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled down $3.05, or 3.1%, to $95.10 a barrel after dropping 1.5% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled down...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
freightwaves.com

Demand no longer main driver of inflation

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA, Personal Consumption Expenditures – Durable Goods SONAR: OTVI.USA, PCE.DG. Truckload demand fell 17% in March and April of this year according to the national Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI), which measures the amount of electronic requests by shippers to their carriers for truckload capacity. The personal consumption expenditures index (PCE) for durable goods reported by the Bureau of Economic Analysis continues to show growth in spending.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Tencent veterans secure $13M to build cross-chain decentralized identities

Bit-powered identities come in the form of its namesake domain name. This is how it works: pick a .bit alias, link it up with the addresses of your crypto or NFT wallets that .bit currently supports, and all the data and assets from those wallets will now sit under .bit’s “data container” and be displayed on your .bit page.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Crypto.com Gets UK Regulatory Approval

LONDON (Reuters) -Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has registered with Britain's financial services regulator, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Joining the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) register means that Crypto.com has approval to offer crypto asset services and products to customers in the United Kingdom in compliance with anti-money laundering and "terrorist" financing rules.
MARKETS
Reuters

Marketmind: Tencent's Q2 results take center stage in Asia

Aug 17 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Earnings from China's Tencent, an interest rate decision from New Zealand, and a clutch of Japanese economic indicators will give Asian markets a local steer on Wednesday, following another solid rise on Wall Street and notable decline in oil prices.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy