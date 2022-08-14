ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Raising Kanan’ Creator Sascha Penn Talks ‘New Jack City’ Influence, Challenge of Creating A ‘Power’ Spinoff & More

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7VJ2_0hGseayM00

A sequel to New Jack City is reportedly in the works, but after watching the Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s season two premiere, this series might be the closest thing to the classic 1991 film.

Speaking with Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s creator and writer Sascha Penn, he confirmed New Jack City heavily influenced the first episode. It’s also a dead giveaway that the film’s director Mario Van Peebles is a big reason behind that because he directed the premiere episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgZkt_0hGseayM00

Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

I don’t think Power or this series exists without that movie, in a way. Maybe they do but in a different way. So anyway, yeah, I think, in a way, Raq’s ascension is reminiscent of the Cash Money Brothers. It has those vibes in a good way.

“Well, absolutely. I think it’s funny, in an earlier conversation with another journalist, I was talking about New Jack City . First off, that episode was directed by Mario Van Peebles. So once you have Mario on board, it’s hard not to lean into New Jack City ,” Penn told Cassius Life . “But yeah, I think, look, that to me is a seminal film. And I don’t think Power or this series exists without that movie, in a way. Maybe they do but in a different way. So anyway, yeah, I think in a way, Raq’s ascension is reminiscent of the Cash Money Brothers. It has those vibes in a good way. And by the way, of course, that whole thing was based on the Supreme Team or what was going on. So that stuff is not fantasy. That’s fact. The Baisley Houses functions somewhat … It wasn’t exactly like the Carter, but they were a central sort of trading post as it related to drugs back in the ’00s.”

The Challenges of Creating A Successful Power Spinoff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CV64e_0hGseayM00

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

New Jack City’s influence is one of the strengths that help separate this spinoff from the other shows in Starz’s Power Universe . Speaking on the challenge of creating a spinoff based on a uber-successful, Penn admitted there are “challenges” and “disadvantages,” plus he knows there are some pretty big shoes Rasing Kanan has to fill.

“It is. There’s pros and cons to it. I shouldn’t even say there are pros and cons. There’s challenges, and there’s advantages to it,” Penn begins. “The advantage is you have this built-in audience that, no matter what, is going to give you a shot. If the show sucks, they’re going to turn off their TVs, but they are going to at least watch the first couple of episodes to see if you’ve captured some of the magic that the original Power had. So that’s a huge, huge advantage that this series has that others don’t.”

Penn continued, “What’s challenging is that they’re big shoes to fill. It was a massively successful series. Season six of Power was the most watched premium cable show behind only Game of Thrones . And so that type of success is almost impossible to duplicate, but it’s also the opportunity, which is we get this great chance to dig deeper into these stories, into these characters and give them new life.”

Music Helps Tell Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s Story

Another factor that makes Raising Kanan stand out is the show’s use of music to help tell the story. Penn revealed how music plays an intricate role in his series and confirmed that they tried to make it a plot point in the original series but decided not to go in that direction.

“That’s true to life, which is that back in that day, a lot of the guys who were hustling transitioned into music because it was a legit business that they could move into, and the barriers to entry weren’t that high. And they had their ear to the streets,” Penn explained. “They felt like they knew this world. So, yeah, for sure, music is a huge … The original Power was going to head off in that direction a little bit, but it became so popular in the story that it didn’t quite get there. We’re trying to get there a little bit. Because if you look at some of the labels of that era, a lot of them, frankly, were funded by illicit gains. And so we’re trying to explore that a little bit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26IdMK_0hGseayM00

Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns on August 14 exclusively on Starz . Peep our other interviews with Malcolm Mays and Hailey Kilgore .

Photo: Getty Images/Starz

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Power’: Starz Programming Chief On Possibly Resurrecting Ghost, Expanding Universe Overseas

Click here to read the full article. With four successful Power shows under its belt, Starz could be expanding the universe even further overseas. Sources have revealed to Deadline there are plans for a London-based Power spinoff, a project Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, would neither confirm nor deny during a recent interview. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said. “Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jack Quaid To Star In Scripted Podcast Series ‘Grim Death & Bill The Electrocuted Criminal’

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Quaid is moving into scripted podcasts. The Boys star is leading the lineup of Echoverse’s Grim Death & Bill The Electrocuted Criminal series, which comes from Hellboy’s Mike Mignola and author Thomas Sniegoski. Mignola and Sniegoski are adapting their novel into an audio drama series. Quaid will star as Bentley Hawthorne, aka Grim Death, who works in the service of Death, avenging the wrongful deaths of those in need of justice. Helping him are an acerbic raven named Roderick, his wry and long-suffering butler Pym, headstrong and intelligent investigative journalist Gwendolyn, and the subject of the first season’s investigation, Bill, a...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Kilgore
Person
Mario Van Peebles
Person
Malcolm Mays
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Starz Power Book Iii#The Cash Money Brothers#Cassius Life#The Supreme Team
ComicBook

She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Vibe

Queen Latifah And Ludacris Star In New Netflix ‘End Of The Road’ Trailer

Award-winning rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah is set to star alongside Chris “Ludacris” Bridges in their Netflix action thriller End Of The Road. According to the streaming platform, the film journeys a recently widowed mom Brenda (Latifah), as she fights to protect her family during a twisted road trip. After witnessing a murder and finding a missing bag of cash, the trip quickly takes a turn as it becomes “a highway to hell” for Brenda and her family. While staying at a motel in the New Mexico desert, Brenda and her brother Reggie (Bridges) have to fight for their...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Rian Johnson's Poker Face Peacock Series Adds Sons Of Anarchy And Riverdale Stars

Rian Johnson's upcoming mystery drama series Poker Face is proving to be another opportunity for the director to arrange for an eclectic and exciting ensemble cast. According to Variety, Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy), Nick Nolte (Warrior), Charles Melton (American Horror Stories), and Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen) are all coming aboard.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Wong & Winchester’ Female Police Procedural Series Shooting for Citytv in Canada

Principal photography has started in Montreal, Canada, on female detective series “Wong & Winchester.” The show is backed by Citytv and Pixcom in association with 3 Arts and Lionsgate Television and will will premiere mid-season on Citytv and Citytv+. Starring Grace Lynn Kung (“Transplant,” “Fahrenheit 451”) and Sofia Banzhaf (“Closet Monster,” “Splinters”) the show is set up as a police procedural built around a bitter ex-cop turned private investigator and a naïve but ambitious newcomer. The series, with showrunner by Chris Pozzebon (“The Hardy Boys,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Blindspot”) creator and co-showrunner Hollis Ludlow-Carroll, is produced by Nathalie Cécyre and directed by Stephan Beaudoin....
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches EP Teases Interview With the Vampire Easter Eggs in AMC Series

This fall will see the dawn of the Anne Rice universe on AMC and AMC+ with the debut of the eagerly anticipated Interview With the Vampire in October, closely followed by Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches in early 2023. And while the series — the Vampire Chronicles and the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy — exist in the same general universe on the pages of the late Rice's books, how the series might be connected on screen has been a bit of a mystery until now. At AMC's Television Critics Association summer press tour presentation last week, executive producer Mark Johnson explained that Interview and Mayfair will have some tangential connections in their first seasons, though the two series are very much their own entities.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Mark Harmon Weighs In on NCIS Exit for First Time, Reminds Fans Gibbs Is Alive

Ten months after Leroy Jethro Gibbs informed Tim that he would be staying behind in Alaska after cracking their latest case, NCIS vet Mark Harmon has weighed in on his alter ego’s sendoff. In a Season 19 DVD featurette shared by ET.com, Harmon explains how the opportunity to tackle “fresh” and “challenging” material is what kept him  fronting the CBS drama for 18-plus seasons. He then alluded to Gibbs’ ultimate sendoff, which aired last Oct. 11 and saw the team’s “Boss” telling Special Agent McGee, “I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home,” while peacefully casting a line into an...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Donald Sutherland turned down millions to make Animal House

In Hollywood, it can be very hard to tell which movies are going to become smash hits and which will be damp squibs. Even for those directly involved, such as the cast, sometimes investing in the future success of a movie is not worth the gamble, and you just want your pay day upfront. But that can also be a costly mistake, as Donald Sutherland found out when he agreed to be in a friend’s comedy movie for a single day of filming during the height of his 70s fame.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Physical' renewed for Season 3 on Apple TV+

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The hit drama-comedy series Physical has been renewed for a third season, Apple TV+ announced. The streaming service made the announcement Thursday, though a release date for Season 3 has not been confirmed. Set in San Diego, Calif. in the 1980s, Physical stars Rose Byrne as...
TV & VIDEOS
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy