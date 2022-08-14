Man, 19, fatally shot in leg on Upper Manhattan street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 19-year-old was shot to death on an Upper Manhattan street on Saturday night, authorities said.

Cops were called to 3761 10 Avenue near 201st Street in Inwood with reports of shots fired.

Responding officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his left leg. EMS workers transported him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.