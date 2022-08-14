ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week in Pennsylvania: Emily Kinkead

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Congressman Scott Perry’s phone was seized by FBI agents. He will also talk about how federal investigators paid visits to several House and Senate Republican offices at the State Capitol this past Tuesday and Wednesday.

He will then be joined by state representative Emily Kinkead, and then later by Philly icon Ray Didinger.

This Week in Pennsylvania: Robert Gleason, Eugene DePasquale

You can watch the show in the video player above!

