Joplin, MO

House fire in Neosho, all residents out safely

NEOSHO, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Monday call for fire at 712 West Spring Street alerted Dispatch. Neosho Fire, Neosho Police and Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire requested as mutual aid. On scene we learn from Neosho Police no residents were injured. Everyone was out safely. Officer tells us when he arrived it was fully involved, saying “they...
NEOSHO, MO
Joplin, MO
Joplin, MO
Neighbors and Healthcare Workers rush to assist those injured in head-on crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday reports of a two vehicle head-on crash at 32nd and Oliver Ave alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, Newton Co Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us four people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors were the first to respond to...
JOPLIN, MO
Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas

#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
PEA RIDGE, AR
Arrest is Made After Explosion in Parsons

An arrest is made after a bomb goes off in Parsons. At around 5:00am yesterday morning, an individual set off an improvised explosive device in a dumpster at the Labette County Judicial Center in Parsons. Labette County Sheriff's officers watched surveillance video and observed a white male placing the device in the dumpster.
PARSONS, KS
My first time trying Chicken Mary’s

My favorite charity in Kansas, the Galesburg Relief Fund, had a charity event in Erie, KS. As part of the evening festivities, they had Chicken Mary’s cater the dinner. When it comes to fried chicken in southeast Kansas, they are one of the institutions that get lots of love. I’ve never tried them until this event, and now know why.
ERIE, KS
Highway 96 crash injures one

A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
PURCELL, MO
Springfield, MO
