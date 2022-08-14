Read full article on original website
Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman
Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
skooknews.com
Death Ruled Suicide in Incident that Closed Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County Overnight
A death has been ruled a suicide in an incident that closed Interstate 81 overnight. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, around midnight, early Wednesday, Troopers responded to Interstate 81 southbound in the area of mile marker 114.5 in Foster Township for a report of a person struck by a commercial vehicle.
sauconsource.com
Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Rite Aid in Hellertown
An Easton woman has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property after police say she shoplifted nearly $600 in merchandise from a local Rite Aid. In a news release, Hellertown borough police said 44-year-old Asia Lynn Passarelli was arrested Friday after officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at the store at 110 Main Street around 12:45 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police investigating shots fired
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown police found evidence of shots fired Tuesday night, but they say no one was injured. Officers responded to a report of shots in the 30 block of North Glenwood Street around 9 p.m. They located evidence showing shots had been fired, but no one was...
WGAL
Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. Officers said they were called around 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of Penn Street and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition, police said. Investigators believe...
Lehigh Valley physician assistant charged with threats to rape, maim DEA agent
A physician assistant who works in the Lehigh Valley has been charged with threatening a federal agent during an angry phone call, according to court records. Stephen McCarthy, 31, of Allentown, threatened to disfigure and rape a Drug Enforcement Agency agent on July 8, according to court records. He made several threatening calls to the agent that day, records say.
fox29.com
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
Suspect accused of causing police chase on I-80
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are searching for a suspect and car that was involved in a high-speed chase on Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13 around 2:00 a.m. troopers tried to pull over a silver Honda Civic for traffic violations. PSP states the suspect ignored the […]
DUI enforcement effort leads to numerous arrests in region, Pennsylvania State Police say
A driving under the influence enforcement effort Friday into Saturday that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal and regional officers resulted in 24 impairment arrests in the region, according to a news release. Statewide, the 20th anniversary Operation Nighthawk led to 492 DUI arrests, state police said. In Troop...
WOLF
Man arrested for child assault
HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hanover Township Police arrested 72-year-old John Davis. The arrest came after a Police investigation was conducted involving child abuse. It was found the abuse was committed multiple times several years ago. Davis was charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a child.
Name released in Dallas Township murder/suicide
The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified Craigh Salazar, 38, as the father who took his own life after killing his 4-ye
Times News
One dead in Chestnuthill Twp. fire
State police in Hazleton said one person has died as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Police said one person died inside the home. According to reports...
One confirmed dead in Monroe County fire
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation continues into a deadly house fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the Poconos. Officials confirm one person died in the house fire on Hill Road, three others were inside at the time but were able to escape. A neighbor says the neighborhood is quiet and nothing […]
Two accused of smashing vehicle in Montgomery
Montgomery, Pa. — A man and woman of Montgomery are accused of smashing the windshield, mirrors, and taillights of a parked vehicle. State police at Montoursville say Dominic Scott Martin, 20, and Summer Rain Deitrich, 19, vandalized the vehicle the morning of June 17. The vehicle, a black Volkswagen Jetta, was parked on Broad Street in Montgomery. Damaged to the vehicle totaled just over $594. A third individual who was...
WOLF
Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified
BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Police investigating bomb threat at St. Luke’s Hospital
WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported bomb threat at St. Lukes’ Hospital in Schuylkill County. According to state police, on August 11, around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to Geisinger St Luke’s Hospital for a report of a bomb threat. PSP units searched around the premise and found […]
Funeral held for wood-chipper accident victim as emergency responders recover from horrific scene
A deadly wood-chipper accident that claimed the life of a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His...
Woman Wanted for Retail Theft at Old Navy in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, PA — Do you know this woman? The Wyomissing Police Department is attempting to identify her in connection with a retail theft at the Old Navy located at 1055 Woodland Road. She allegedly stole several items from the store on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm. If...
Musikfest shooting left 1 man wounded, Bethlehem police confirm
A man was wounded in a targeted shooting late Saturday night at Musikfest, Bethlehem police reported Monday in a news release. “The victim is a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment where he remains in stable condition,” police said on Facebook.
