Schuylkill County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman

Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Rite Aid in Hellertown

An Easton woman has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property after police say she shoplifted nearly $600 in merchandise from a local Rite Aid. In a news release, Hellertown borough police said 44-year-old Asia Lynn Passarelli was arrested Friday after officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at the store at 110 Main Street around 12:45 p.m.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police investigating shots fired

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown police found evidence of shots fired Tuesday night, but they say no one was injured. Officers responded to a report of shots in the 30 block of North Glenwood Street around 9 p.m. They located evidence showing shots had been fired, but no one was...
ALLENTOWN, PA

WGAL

Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. Officers said they were called around 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of Penn Street and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition, police said. Investigators believe...
HARRISBURG, PA
fox29.com

Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WBRE

Suspect accused of causing police chase on I-80

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are searching for a suspect and car that was involved in a high-speed chase on Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13 around 2:00 a.m. troopers tried to pull over a silver Honda Civic for traffic violations. PSP states the suspect ignored the […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WOLF

Man arrested for child assault

HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hanover Township Police arrested 72-year-old John Davis. The arrest came after a Police investigation was conducted involving child abuse. It was found the abuse was committed multiple times several years ago. Davis was charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a child.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

One dead in Chestnuthill Twp. fire

State police in Hazleton said one person has died as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Police said one person died inside the home. According to reports...
EFFORT, PA
WBRE

One confirmed dead in Monroe County fire

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation continues into a deadly house fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the Poconos. Officials confirm one person died in the house fire on Hill Road, three others were inside at the time but were able to escape. A neighbor says the neighborhood is quiet and nothing […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two accused of smashing vehicle in Montgomery

Montgomery, Pa. — A man and woman of Montgomery are accused of smashing the windshield, mirrors, and taillights of a parked vehicle. State police at Montoursville say Dominic Scott Martin, 20, and Summer Rain Deitrich, 19, vandalized the vehicle the morning of June 17. The vehicle, a black Volkswagen Jetta, was parked on Broad Street in Montgomery. Damaged to the vehicle totaled just over $594. A third individual who was...
MONTGOMERY, PA
WOLF

Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police investigating bomb threat at St. Luke’s Hospital

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported bomb threat at St. Lukes’ Hospital in Schuylkill County. According to state police, on August 11, around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to Geisinger St Luke’s Hospital for a report of a bomb threat. PSP units searched around the premise and found […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

