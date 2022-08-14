Read full article on original website
1 dead following Highway 63 crash
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Ravenden Police Chief John Keding confirmed a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. one mile northwest of State Highway 90 just west of Ravenden in Sharp County. Around...
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An anti-theft device helped Mississippi County deputies catch two thieves in an unintended way. According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell Police Department about an orange Chevrolet Avalanche truck pulling a 20-foot trailer, with an anti-theft device attached to the tongue of the trailer.
Downtown house fire under investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night house fire is being investigated as a possible arson. According to the initial incident report, Officer Sam White said he was northbound on North Main around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, when a 37-year-old woman flagged him down. The woman told White her...
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man with a gun who held sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours in Poinsett County was arrested Tuesday afternoon. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m., Aug. 16, dispatch received a call about a noise complaint on Dawson Lane east of Harrisburg.
Thieves target Craighead County farmers
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Aug. 16, two Craighead County farmers reported thieves stole thousands of dollars’ worth of electrical wiring and diesel. Don Miller reported someone stole 400 feet of three-phase electric cables and 15 fuses from his farm’s grain bins on Craighead County Road 855 in Caraway.
Jackson County man charged with two counts of first-degree murder
A Beedeville man is in the Jackson County Jail after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to Region 8 News KAIT. The Jonesboro television outlet reports Steven Ray Hollaway, 64, has been arrested in the case of two Beedeville residents who were found dead after a house fire in late July. Hollaway is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Man arrested for biting officer
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being charged with battery in the second degree after biting a Batesville police officer, court documents said. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Batesville Police Patrolman Kody Headley was dispatched to Southern Bank on St. Louis Street for reported trespassing. When Headley got to the...
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers were called to the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive around 8:06 p.m. Aug. 14. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old...
Law enforcement to be active in Lawrence County roadwork
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement in Lawrence County said they would be out and about watching motorists in road work occurring in the county. Last week, we told you ArDOT would perform roadwork on Highway 63 Spring River Bridge near Ravenden. Ravenden Police Chief John Keding said drivers need...
New way to ride around Jonesboro coming soon
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Public transportation in Jonesboro is going to have a new style, as the city will be introducing five hybrid trolleys into their JET transportation fleet. The low-emission trolleys were made possible by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor Harold Copenhaver said this...
Court info.: Man bites BPD officer while resisting arrest
A Batesville man who had been banned from a local bank branch for causing problems found himself under arrest last week after he made another visit. According to information from Independence County Circuit Court, Batesville Police responded to the St. Louis Street branch of Southern Bank on Aug. 9 in reference to Cleveland Ray Tidwell, 56. Bank officials said Tidwell would come into the bank and ask for money out of his account, only to be repeatedly told he did not have an active account with the bank. The bank staff said Tidwell would often become irate with employees and cause a disturbance.
Toddler struck, killed in northeast Missouri during U-turn
A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn.
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a man who disappeared after falling off a boat. Chief Deputy Tony Waldrupe said the 21-year-old man and his friend were at the Shirey Bay Rainey Break WMA boat ramp near Alicia Saturday evening when he fell overboard.
25-year-old man shot in Burlington
On Aug. 15, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of South 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old-male, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, police said Monday. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot...
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
Woman accused of breaking into vehicles tracked by AirPods
A Sharp County woman is currently in the Izard County Detention Center on accusations of breaking into several vehicles after being tracked by AirPods. Twenty-year-old Autumn Dailey of Hardy is facing 15 charges, including 12 felonies, with her bond set at $50,000. According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, the...
Macomb Police Investigating Shooting Incident
On August 15, 2022 at approximately 2:19am the Macomb Police Department responded to Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St, for the report of shots fired. Upon arriving, Officers determined a shooting had occurred between individuals who had dispersed prior to their arrival. There were no reported injuries among the individuals involved in the shooting, only property damage.
Aug: 17: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Rain has been steady overnight and hasn’t come down too fast. No severe weather reports either. Rain will linger for the first half of the day with cloud cover remaining even into the afternoon.
Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Pocahontas woman was arrested after police said she stole $10,000 in jewelry from a couple she was hired to take care of. 31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police Department conducted a home compliance visit of her house. According...
