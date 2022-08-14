Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report August 16, 2022
4:33am: Officers were requested back at ER to assist staff with an Unruly Patient. 12:31pm: Caleb Lentz spoke with an officer about a Civil Property Issue occurring in Jefferson. 1:12pm: Donna Helms reported a Lost/Stolen wallet. 1:40pm: An officer investigated a Two Vehicle Accident near Elm and Lincoln Way Streets....
kniakrls.com
A Total of 14 Accidents Took Place During Nationals
There were 14 accidents during the running of the 2022 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News that the number is a little higher than normal. Fuller says it was a very busy Nationals for his department. Among the most major arrests were those for OWI and...
theperrynews.com
Two-vehicle collision wakens Perry neighborhood Saturday night
A pickup truck and a car collided late Saturday night in Perry, bringing the Dallas County EMS to the scene in order examine the victims for injuries. The vehicles collided about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Third and Ann streets in southern Perry. Both the GMC truck and the...
977thebolt.com
Two arrested in Pocahontas Co. traffic stop
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning for drug offenses and an open container. “On July 29th, 2022, at 12:47 a.m. the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a Silver Chevrolet Impala parked at the Swan Lake entrance. As a result, Andrea Wempe of Breda, IA and Bruce Christensen II of Laurens, IA were arrested and both charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense – Aggravated Misdemeanors, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Bruce Christensen II was also cited for having an Open Container – Simple Misdemeanor. Both individuals were transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await their initial appearance before a judge.
KCCI.com
High number of crashes prompt Ankeny police to form traffic unit
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is forming a new traffic unit, the department announced Tuesday. The department said police responded to 1,641 vehicle collisions in 2021. Police said most of those were caused by distracted driving, speeding and running red lights. The Ankeny Police Traffic Unit will...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 17, 2022
Edward Reese Miller, age 36 of 25 SE Winfield Pkwy, Waukee was arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse assault and possession of a controlled substance. Lydia Lorraine Anderson, age 41 of 110 E Pine St., Allerton, IA was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating truck-versus-pedestrian crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning. The crash was reported at about 5:25 a.m. near East 15th Street and Dean Avenue. One man was critically injured, according to police. He was transported to Iowa Methodist Medical Center. According to...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Personnel To Simulate Incident This Weekend
Multiple Dallas County public safety personnel will be conducting a simulation training this weekend that the public should be aware of. Running from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday personnel will be participating in a mass casualty incident exercise and it will take place on (Highway R22) T Avenue between 190th and 180th Street and during the exercise that portion of the road will be closed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident in Mount Ayr Results in Arrest of Driver
MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities arrested a Mount Ayr resident on Sunday after an accident inside the city limits. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department reports 62-year old Tim Wambold of Mount Ayr was northbound on Polk Street around 6:40 pm when he was rear-ended by another northbound vehicle as they approached an intersection. The other vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Department Unveils Traffic Unit To Makes Roads Safer
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department unveils a new Traffic Unit, with the goal of making Ankeny roads safer. "The Traffic Unit was established here a short time ago and the goals are traffic enforcement, they're going to do special events coordination, help out with school bus violations, and different hit and run accident investigations," says Ankeny Police Sgt. Corey Schneden.
KCCI.com
Des Moines boy fractures back while using slide at an Urbandale park
URBANDALE, Iowa — A mother is warning other parents to be careful after her son fractured three vertebrae on a slide at an Urbandale park. “It's a really long metal slide, so that just attracted me,” said 12-year-old Ethan Wiese. The Des Moines boy is no longer attracted...
iheart.com
More Traffic Enforcement Efforts Planned In Des Moines Metro
(Polk County, IA) -- Expect to see more police officers in and around Clive this week. Officers are conducting a back-to-school traffic safety effort. Extra officers will be near NW 86th Street from Hickman to University Boulevard and on NW 156th from Hickman to Wildwood. Police say their goal is to remind drivers of the school-year driving mindset.
One seriously injured after Des Moines motorcycle crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 2:09 a.m. near the intersection of 2nd Ave. and School Street. First responders found a 29-year-old male critically injured […]
KCCI.com
Altoona police investigate deadly shooting
ALTOONA, Iowa — Altoona police are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead. Family members and police confirm John Killen was shot in his home Aug. 10, on Third Avenue Southwest. Police say there were two more adults on scene who lived at the home with Killen....
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an early morning crash in Des Moines. The crash happened right across from Lauridsen Skatepark at 2nd Avenue and School Street around 2:00 Sunday morning. . Des Moines police say evidence at the scene indicates the motorcyclist was speeding,...
KCCI.com
Police: Heavy traffic on East University as state fair continues
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say traffic on East University Avenue is exceptionally heavy Monday morning as the state fair continues. Meanwhile, the Interstate 235 exits to East University are temporarily closed. The photo above shows traffic just after 9 a.m. Monday. Police advise using the Easton...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with murder after turning himself in to Polk County authorities
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A day afterturning himself into law enforcement, the Polk County Sheriff's Office charged 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith with first-degree murder. Smith is charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Scott Crane. Investigators found 51-year-old Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound....
KCCI.com
Person of interest in Polk County homicide turns himself into authorities
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirty-eight-year-old Courtney Smith, a person of interest in an Aug. 6 homicide, has turned himself in. Investigators found 51-year-old Scott Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound. The investigation led to a material witness warrant for Smith. Smith was taken into custody...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Cheryl Elaine Thompson of Des Moines
Funeral services for Cheryl Elaine Thompson, will be at 1:00P.M. Friday August 19, 2022. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial at North. McDonald Cemetery in rural Madison County. A visitation will take. place from Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00P.M. to 7:00P.M. at. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel. Memorials...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man passed out at the wheel with 4-year-old daughter in the car
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is charged with child endangerment and operating while intoxicated after police say he passed out at a stop light with a 4-year-old in the car. Thirty-two-year-old Jose Javier Flores, of Des Moines, is charged. Police discovered Flores in a Jeep near Southeast 30th...
