DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO