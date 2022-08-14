ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Toledo bank robbery suspect arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect who police say allegedly robbed a Toledo bank on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the suspect was identified as Jeffery McNeil. TPD says on Aug. 16 at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank located at 6370 Central Ave. was robbed by...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police respond to panic alarm set off by Door Dash driver

Bowling Green Police responded early Tuesday morning to a Door Dash driver, who said he was attacked by four juveniles as he tried to deliver an order in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. Police received a panic alarm from the delivery driver around 1 a.m. When they arrived...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
WTOL 11

TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

WLS prepares bus drivers with active shooter training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are training Washington Local Schools bus drivers and bus monitors on how to properly respond to an active shooter situation. TPD says it’s a scenario that no one wants to prepare for, but it’s important to leave no stone unturned with school shootings happening around the country,
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
DEFIANCE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpd#
13abc.com

Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold Book Bag Community Giveaway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Book Bag Community Giveaway Thursday. The event will take place on Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oakwood Gardens Office located at 6844 Oakfield Drive in Springfield Twp. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say led police officers on a chase and shot at a house. According to TPD, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Durango Drive on a warrant service. When they arrived, officers approached and observed Daniel Delgado, 38, sitting in his vehicle in a driveway with the car running.
HOLLAND, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Canton police searching for missing 21-year-old man

CANTON, Mich. – Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who was last seen on August 11, 2022. Officials say that Kameron Terry was last seen leaving his home around 4 a.m. and never returned. Terry was last seen on the 3900 block of Timberline Court. Anyone with information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
13abc.com

Maumee PD looking to hire crossing guards

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Police Division is looking to hire Crossing Guards for the 2022-2023 school year. Maumee PD says permanent positions are available as well as relief positions. Hours are normally before school, during lunch time and after school. The pay is $18 an hour and a...
MAUMEE, OH
fox2detroit.com

Family seeks closure for 23-year-old found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was found guilty on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road. Austin Sparks, 22, was found guilty of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after he entered a No Contest plea, withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. He was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62, of Erie, Michigan.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy