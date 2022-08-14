Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
UPDATE | Suspect accused of robbing Sylvania Township bank arrested, Toledo police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Toledo Police announced on Wednesday the suspect in the Sylvania Township bank robbery was arrested. A man robbed the PNC Bank at 6730 Central Avenue in Sylvania Township on Tuesday morning, Toledo police said in a Facebook post. Toledo police and other law enforcement, including...
13abc.com
Toledo bank robbery suspect arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect who police say allegedly robbed a Toledo bank on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the suspect was identified as Jeffery McNeil. TPD says on Aug. 16 at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank located at 6370 Central Ave. was robbed by...
12-year-old girl injured in shooting after argument, Detroit police say
A 12-year-old was injured in a shooting on Detroit's east side Tuesday evening. Police say the girl was leaving Denby Park ...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to panic alarm set off by Door Dash driver
Bowling Green Police responded early Tuesday morning to a Door Dash driver, who said he was attacked by four juveniles as he tried to deliver an order in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. Police received a panic alarm from the delivery driver around 1 a.m. When they arrived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Have you seen Tyler? Westland police asking for help finding missing 22-year-old
Police are asking for help from the community finding Tyler Napier, a 22-year-old Westland man who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week and may be having issues with his mental health.
TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
13abc.com
WLS prepares bus drivers with active shooter training
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are training Washington Local Schools bus drivers and bus monitors on how to properly respond to an active shooter situation. TPD says it’s a scenario that no one wants to prepare for, but it’s important to leave no stone unturned with school shootings happening around the country,
13abc.com
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two gunshot victims show up at local hospitals Saturday; TPD investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in November, 2021. Police investigated a pair of shootings Saturday after gunshot victims showed up at local hospitals. At about 1 a.m., Toledo Police Department officers went to Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital to speak to a 34-year-old...
13abc.com
Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold Book Bag Community Giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Book Bag Community Giveaway Thursday. The event will take place on Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oakwood Gardens Office located at 6844 Oakfield Drive in Springfield Twp. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
13abc.com
TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say led police officers on a chase and shot at a house. According to TPD, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Durango Drive on a warrant service. When they arrived, officers approached and observed Daniel Delgado, 38, sitting in his vehicle in a driveway with the car running.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton police searching for missing 21-year-old man
CANTON, Mich. – Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who was last seen on August 11, 2022. Officials say that Kameron Terry was last seen leaving his home around 4 a.m. and never returned. Terry was last seen on the 3900 block of Timberline Court. Anyone with information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle
Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.
Drunken argument led to near-fatal assault in Brooklyn motel, court testimony states
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Motel manager Scott Spence said he walked into one of his rooms Feb. 22 to find the worst thing he’s seen in his whole career. Spence, manager of Brooklyn’s Super 8 motel, testified Tuesday, Aug. 16, before Jackson County District Judge Daniel Goostrey during a preliminary examination for Nicholas Stamper.
13abc.com
Maumee PD looking to hire crossing guards
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Police Division is looking to hire Crossing Guards for the 2022-2023 school year. Maumee PD says permanent positions are available as well as relief positions. Hours are normally before school, during lunch time and after school. The pay is $18 an hour and a...
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks closure for 23-year-old found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inkster teen linked to suspected serial killer last seen 48 years ago walking on John Daly Road
INKSTER, Mich. – Nadine O’dell was 16 years old when she vanished while walking to meet her boyfriend in Inkster. That was 48 years ago. O’dell was last seen after 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, 1974. She was on her way to babysit at her boyfriend’s house and was taking John Daly Road.
Police identify woman shot and killed in Hillsdale Co. on Friday
Troopers from the Jackson Post were sent to the 1100 block of Opel Dr. in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday.
13abc.com
Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was found guilty on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road. Austin Sparks, 22, was found guilty of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after he entered a No Contest plea, withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. He was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62, of Erie, Michigan.
1 woman is dead following a shooting in Hillsdale County
A 26-year-old woman died Friday night after being shot in Hillsdale County. The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township.
Comments / 3