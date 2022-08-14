Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO