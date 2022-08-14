ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

K2 Radio

Another Wet Weekend on Tap for Southeast Wyoming

Areas west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming could see another wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The NWS says it should be dry through at least Thursday as high pressure builds over western Wyoming, but the high pressure may shift east towards the end of the week, which could result in the return of monsoonal moisture this weekend.
cowboystatedaily.com

Monsoon Hammers Laramie Saturday, Heavy Rains Could Return Toward Weekend

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saturday in Laramie changed from a pleasant summer day to a sledgehammering-deluge of heavy rain and large hail, with lightning strikes directly over town. A “monsoon” storm hit Laramie at about 4 p.m., in some places dumping more than 2 inches...
KOWB AM 1290

[WATCH] Laramie’s Flash Flood Over the Weekend

In case you missed it because you were either asleep the rest of the weekend, or simply just out of town, Laramie was hit with a flash flood on Saturday. Due to constant rainfall, much of Wyoming was under a flash flood watch on Saturday, but Laramie faced a flash flood warning around 4 p.m. MST.
KGAB AM 650

Flooding Reported In Laramie, Rural Albany County

Update: Laramie Police say the closed streets are now open. Update: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued this statement on the Saturday flooding in Laramie:. Laramie got pounded yesterday with heavy rain that caused flash flooding for much of the city. This morning's CoCoRaHS reports from...
K2 Radio

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
oilcity.news

Bull elk found poached in Wyoming’s Sybille Canyon; reward offered for information

CASPER, Wyo. — A bull elk was found poached along Wyoming Highway 34 in Sybille Canyon in early August, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, a mature bull elk was shot along Highway 34 near mile post 20.5, approximately two and a half miles west of the Sybille Wildlife Research facility,” Game and Fish said.
CBS Denver

Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon

Officials in northern Colorado shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon for a short time on Monday due to flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office closed the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area and some flooding was happening in the community of Glen Haven on the western side of the canyon.The closure was lifted about 2 hours later.
county17.com

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
K2 Radio

My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears

In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
CBS Denver

Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat

Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
104.7 KISS FM

Heavy Rain Creates Sink Hole in Casper Street; Avoid the Area

As if the beautiful but scary lightning show last week didn't conjure images of Stranger Things, a sink hole has now developed on a Casper road and while we're pretty sure it doesn't lead to the Upside Down, you never can tell... That's according to the Casper Police Department, who...
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

