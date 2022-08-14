Read full article on original website
Another Wet Weekend on Tap for Southeast Wyoming
Areas west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming could see another wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The NWS says it should be dry through at least Thursday as high pressure builds over western Wyoming, but the high pressure may shift east towards the end of the week, which could result in the return of monsoonal moisture this weekend.
oilcity.news
Lightning, strong winds possible in Wyoming storms Tuesday; more monsoonal storms possible Friday-Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Mountains in western and central Wyoming cold see some isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening with lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Monsoonal storms could return to western Wyoming from Friday-Sunday with numerous thunderstorms...
cowboystatedaily.com
Monsoon Hammers Laramie Saturday, Heavy Rains Could Return Toward Weekend
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saturday in Laramie changed from a pleasant summer day to a sledgehammering-deluge of heavy rain and large hail, with lightning strikes directly over town. A “monsoon” storm hit Laramie at about 4 p.m., in some places dumping more than 2 inches...
oilcity.news
Casper cooler this week; monsoonal storms could return to Wyoming Friday–Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect somewhat cooler temperatures this week after topping 100 degrees last Wednesday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Highs are expected to be in the 80s all week, starting with a high near 84 degrees in Casper...
[WATCH] Laramie’s Flash Flood Over the Weekend
In case you missed it because you were either asleep the rest of the weekend, or simply just out of town, Laramie was hit with a flash flood on Saturday. Due to constant rainfall, much of Wyoming was under a flash flood watch on Saturday, but Laramie faced a flash flood warning around 4 p.m. MST.
Flooding Reported In Laramie, Rural Albany County
Update: Laramie Police say the closed streets are now open. Update: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued this statement on the Saturday flooding in Laramie:. Laramie got pounded yesterday with heavy rain that caused flash flooding for much of the city. This morning's CoCoRaHS reports from...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
capcity.news
Scattered showers, thunderstorms in Monday’s forecast for Cheyenne; temps slightly cooler than weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Be prepared to potentially break out the umbrellas Monday in Cheyenne. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is forecasting a fluctuating chance of showers and thunderstorms to start off the workweek in Wyoming’s capital city, with precipitation probabilities being listed as high as 60% for parts of Monday afternoon.
oilcity.news
Bull elk found poached in Wyoming’s Sybille Canyon; reward offered for information
CASPER, Wyo. — A bull elk was found poached along Wyoming Highway 34 in Sybille Canyon in early August, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, a mature bull elk was shot along Highway 34 near mile post 20.5, approximately two and a half miles west of the Sybille Wildlife Research facility,” Game and Fish said.
Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon
Officials in northern Colorado shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon for a short time on Monday due to flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office closed the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area and some flooding was happening in the community of Glen Haven on the western side of the canyon.The closure was lifted about 2 hours later.
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
An early forecast for when Colorado will see peak fall color in 2022
It may still feel like summer outside, but it won’t be long before Coloradans will be enjoying the seas of golden aspen groves.
My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears
In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
Outdoor Enthusiasts Of Converse County Needs Your Help With The Duncan Ranch Trail
As someone who loves to spend as much time as possible on our local mountain trails, I can appreciate the difference between a well-maintained trail and one that's...not. This winter, I learned how our snowshoe trails are made, and I was very impressed with all the hours that volunteers spend grooming the trails.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Suffers Third Degree Burns In Freak Barbecue Incident
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is Wyoming author C.J. Box didn’t explode in a barbecue accident earlier this summer. The bad news is he did suffer third degree burns following the barbecue incident but he’s mostly recovered. Box told Cowboy State...
Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat
Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Election staff sees long lines, party switchovers in historic Wyoming primary early Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. – Larry Phillips has lived in Casper for 60 years, ever since moving here with his family when his dad was transferred to the refinery. He’s seen a lot, but nothing quite like the scene on Tuesday morning as he approached a steadily growing block-long line of people waiting to vote.
Heavy Rain Creates Sink Hole in Casper Street; Avoid the Area
As if the beautiful but scary lightning show last week didn't conjure images of Stranger Things, a sink hole has now developed on a Casper road and while we're pretty sure it doesn't lead to the Upside Down, you never can tell... That's according to the Casper Police Department, who...
county17.com
10-year-old boy airlifted to Denver following ATV crash on Iberlin Ranch
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A boy was transported to a hospital in Casper and airlifted to a Denver hospital after he was in a crash of two ATV four-wheelers Aug. 12 in Campbell County, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. A 6-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy were both on ATVs...
