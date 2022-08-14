ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch Keller, our models project McGuire to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Tyler Freeman taking seat Wednesday for Guardians

Cleveland Guardians infielder Tyler Freeman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander Daniel Norris and the Detroit Tigers. Freeman started the first two games of the series. Amed Rosario will shift back to shortstop while Josh Naylor (ankle) returns to be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Dunn
Person
Austin Romine
numberfire.com

Meibrys Viloria catching for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Viloria will catch for left-hander Cole Ragans on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Jonah Heim returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Viloria for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Duran will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley on Blue Jays' bench Wednesday afternoon

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Austin Voth and the Baltimore Orioles. Raimel Tapia is replacing Bradley in center field and hitting seventh as he returns to the lineup. Tapia has a $2,400 salary on Wednesday and...
MLB
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Eddie Rosario batting fifth on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Rosario will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Mets. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench with William Contreras moving behind the plate. numberFire's...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges absent from Cleveland lineup Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander Daniel Norris and the Detroit Tigers. Luke Maile will catch for Cal Quantrill and bat eighth while Hedges heads to the bench. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Guardians’ implied total (4.35) is...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Eric Haase catching Wednesday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase has replaced Tucker Barnhart behind the plate and will catch for Daniel Norris. He is the sixth batter in the Tigers' lineup. Haase is currently numberFire's top...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

White Sox's Romy Gonzalez batting ninth on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Gonzalez will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Lenyn Sosa returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Francisco Mejia behind the plate for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Mejia will take over catching responsibilities after Christian Bethancourt was given the night off versus Yankees' righty Domingo German. numberFire's models project Mejia to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Rays give Christian Bethancourt a breather on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher / first baseman Christian Bethancourt is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Bethancourt will rest in New York after Francisco Mejia was announced as Wednesday's starting catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted balls this season, Bethancourt has produced a 12.6% barrel...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Brad Miller batting seventh for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Miller will star at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Charlie Culberson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 9.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart on Tigers' bench Wednesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Eric Haase will replace Barnhart behind the plate and bat eighth. Haase is currently numberFire's top point-per-dollar value among catchers on Wednesday's Main slate. He has a...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Leon will catch for right-hander Sonny Gray on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.4 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy