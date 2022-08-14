Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Guardians' Owen Miller batting sixth on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Miller will start at first base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Garrett Hill and Detroit. Josh Naylor returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 7.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
He’s back! Mustard returns to Progressive Field as ‘a changed ma… hotdog’
It's official -- Mustard is back with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Cleveland.com preseason football power rankings: Meet the top 50 teams entering the 2022 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — High school football kicks off Friday night for most teams around Ohio. In preparation for the 2022 season, meet the top 50 teams in the cleveland.com preseason power rankings. The Top 25 will be unveiled at noon, following this introduction of teams 50 to 26.
Taste of Black Cleveland restaurants set for Thursday’s annual event
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase is set to return Thursday, Aug. 18, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The event is 6 to 11:30 p.m. It’s hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland NAACP, The Real Black Friday and Aramark. It’s an event that keeps...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chardon seeks three-peat, Benedictine and VASJ among new challengers: OHSAA Division III football season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon brings a 28-game winning streak into the 2022 high school football season as the two-time defending OHSAA state champion in Division III. See how the area stacks up to the Hilltoppers in Division III with cleveland.com’s area preview, which concentrates on Regions 9 and 10. Find preseason rankings and team-by-team scouting reports with players to watch and schedules.
Best sub sandwich shops in Greater Cleveland: Vote for your favorite (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Looking for a great sub sandwich? So are we. Let’s face it – it doesn’t take a lot of effort to throw some meat and cheese on a roll and call it a sub. But to create a crave-worthy sandwich stuffed with meats, cheeses, crisp veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and sauce takes finesse.
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Goodtime III by Thomas Mulready
A ride on the Goodtime III takes you up the Cuyahoga River for views of downtown, the river, the lake, our famous bridges and every architectural marvel imaginable. The narrated cruise highlights the history of Cleveland in surprising candor and detail as you peruse million dollar views that the rest of the world can only dream of.
Cleveland Guardians' prospect reports extortionist plot to police
AKRON, Ohio — 11 Investigates has learned that Gavin Williams, the top pitching prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, paid a blackmailer $1,0000 before going to police after his Snapchat account was hacked. Williams told police that the blackmailer contacted him via text after hacking into the social media account....
RELATED PEOPLE
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?
Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spotted at Ohio café
The Kardashian clan is no stranger to Cleveland.
Cleveland Jewish News
Attorneys set to rock for Jam for Justice fundraiser
The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland is presenting its annual Jam for Justice fundraiser on Sept. 8 at the House of Blues in downtown Cleveland. The musical extravaganza will feature legal professionals from across Northeast Ohio showcasing their talents through song. Several bands made up of justice system professionals will perform to raise money for the society, which provides legal services to those who can not afford them.
cleverock.com
Machine Gun Kelly l Cleveland, OH | First Energy Stadium | 08.13.22
Machine Gun Kelly concert photos from Cleveland, OH’s First Energy Stadium on August 13, 2022. Photos © Delaney Canfield / CleveRock.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clevelandurbannews.com
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox Recipe Box: Caprese Zucchini Boat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Caprese Zucchini Boat is a great summertime recipe that uses fresh zucchini and cherry tomatoes. This recipe is a perfect light meal or also works as a delicious summer side dish. Meghan Sedivy is a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Markets and is passionate about creating healthy and delicious recipes with fresh produce. Meghan showed Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick how easy it is to make Caprese Zucchini Boats.
ideastream.org
Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end 7-year-old police consent decree
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said Cleveland officials are “working as quickly as we possibly can” to end federal court oversight of the city’s police force. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday on police staffing and crime statistics, Bibb said his office was looking to speed up the city’s compliance with the 2015 consent decree. Cleveland signed the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after a 2014 investigation found a pattern and practice of excessive force by officers.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Heights Greek Festival Is Back Full-Tilt
Sun 8/21 @ noon-8PM Frankly, as much as we enjoy the home-cooked ethnic food that’s always central to church festivals, the whole drive-through/pick-up model was getting a little old after two years. We missed the live music, the dancing, the costumes, the vendors, the church tours. And now, fortunately,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Progressive looking to sell local buildings, including one in Mayfield; Annual Village Celebration is Aug. 20
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Mayor Brenda Bodnar responded during a Village Council meeting Monday (Aug. 15) to a report posted earlier that day that Progressive Insurance -- the village’s largest employer and taxpayer -- intends to sell five of its local properties. Bodnar said the village keeps in close contact...
She said yes! Officers become engaged at Cleveland PD graduation ceremony
A love story stole the show at the graduation ceremony for new Cleveland police officers on Monday. A veteran officer asked a new rookie to marry him.
Latest La Nina forecast shows a wetter winter for Northeast Ohio
According to the NOAA, an uncommon third La Nina winter is expected across the United States. For Cleveland, that will likely mean above-average precipitation for the winter months.
ideastream.org
Get to know Veranda L'Ni and fellow Cleveland drag queens and kings
“Drag is one of the most creative art forms in the world," according to Cleveland drag performer Veranda L'Ni. "First off, makeup. I mean, we have a blank slate with our face to create whatever look that we're trying to go for, whether it's a character, whether it's something theme specific. It allows us to be that creative," she said.
Comments / 0