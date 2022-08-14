A 70-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman was killed Saturday night when a vehicle headed in the wrong direction crashed into her van, Florida Highway Patrol investigators said.

The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. at State Road 44 and Taganana Drive near New Smyrna Beach, troopers said.

The woman was driving east on S.R. 44 when a car traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the road crashed head-on into her van, said FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

More: Wrong-way crash in Volusia leaves 1 driver dead, another injured

More: Woman killed by wrong-way driver on I-95 near Ormond Beach

More: Siblings among 3 dead as carjacking suspect causes wrong-way collision in Daytona Beach

The woman was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where she died, troopers said.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man from Pierson, was critically injured and was also taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, Crescenzi said.

The crash remains under investigation, Crescenzi said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: FHP: New Smyrna Beach woman killed on S.R. 44 by Pierson man driving in wrong lane