Fort Myers, FL

Single-car crash on Daniels Parkway sparks fire, sends two to Gulf Coast Hospital

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago

A single-car crash along Daniels Parkway near Corporate Lakes Drive Saturday night sent two people to Gulf Coast Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries

Multiple units from South Trail Fire Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were  called to the scene after the car smashed sideways into a power pole around 10 p.m.

South Trail and Patrol officials said the Toyota sedan was heavily damaged from the impact, and the impact caused the power pole to drop a wire and catch the pole on fire.

Fire crews on scene alerted FPL to shut down the power grid and extricated one of the two people pinned in the car.

The Patrol said the occupants included the driver, 21, of Fort Myers, and a female passenger, 19, of Lehigh Acres.

Daniels was shut down westbound and some intersection lights were out due to the power outage.

Fort Myers, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
