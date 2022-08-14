ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 observations: Kentucky basketball holds off feisty Bahamians for exhibition tour sweep

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
In several ways, Kentucky’s sloppiest performance of its exhibition tour of the Bahamas was the most necessary.

Playing their fourth game in five days — and second in the past 24 hours — the Wildcats started Sunday’s finale sluggish on both ends of the court against the Bahamian National Select Team and led just 41-40 at halftime.

In an interview on the SEC Network during the first half, CJ Fredrick said coach John Calipari made one thing clear when the team had “maybe 20 minutes” of preparation for its final opponent of the trip: “It wasn’t gonna be a game we could come out and just that they were gonna hand it over to us.”

“It’s a good one for us,” Fredrick said.

With Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis watching from the stands, Kentucky dealt his countrymen a knockout blow in the second half en route to a 90-70 victory. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 22 points and received the trip’s Most Valuable Player award: a gold conch shell.

Here are three takeaways from the victory:

Bouncing back from a dismal first half

Kentucky trailed 30-24 with less than six minutes to play until halftime when Game 3 standout Jacob Toppin posted up the Bahamas’ Jaraun Burrows and attempted a turnaround jumper.

Toppin used the move less than 24 hours earlier during his 27-point outburst against Carleton University, but the result this time wasn’t the same. Burrows swatted the shot away with a rejection so strong it planted Toppin’s behind on the court as Burrows finished the play with a fast-break layup at the other end.

It was one of those first halves for the Wildcats, who entered the break shooting 37.5% from the field and 1 for 13 from 3-point range after making 15 treys in Game 3. Reigning Naismith Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe and company also allowed the Bahamians to outdo them on the boards, losing the first-half rebound battle 20-19.

What helped change the tide? UK found its footing in transition and went on a 9-0 run in the final minutes of the first half. The swing in momentum was capped off by Sahvir Wheeler driving the length of the court to bank in a layup and give his team a one-point lead as time expired.

Trip MVP Antonio Reeves calls game with 3-point barrage

After his first four games as a Wildcat, Reeves heads back to Lexington with quite the addition to his trophy case.The 6-5 guard certainly cemented his MVP status during Sunday’s second half, when he scored 14 points in a stretch of three minutes and 11 seconds.

Reeves’ barrage from beyond the 3-point arc was a breath of fresh air to the Kentucky offense following an abysmal first-half shooting performance.

When his fourth trey during that stretch swished home, the Wildcats had turned a seven-point lead into an 11-point advantage and never looked back.

Through four games in Nassau, Reeves averaged 17 points on 52% shooting from the field and 51% from 3-point territory. He also tallied six assists and 14 rebounds.

Adou Thiero’s Bahamas trip ends quietly

Freshman Adou Thiero turned heads with his play during the first two exhibitions of the trip.

A three-star recruit out of high school, the 6-6 guard was a spark plug off the bench against the Dominican Republic (seven points, three blocks and two steals) and increased his scoring output as a starter against Tec de Monterrey (13 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block).

The Leetsdale, Pennsylvania, native went scoreless in just seven minutes Sunday against the Bahamians, however, and had just five points in 18 minutes against Carleton University despite grabbing a handful of steals.

"He's a young kid — like deer in headlights, you know. He don't know what he's doing," assistant coach Chin Coleman said of Thiero after Thursday's game. "He's just trying so hard; he's just playing with a ton of energy, a ton of passion. He's gonna make mistakes, but when you make mistakes, as long as your effort and energy is right, then you can make plays. He's making plays, and I'm happy for him."

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 3 observations: Kentucky basketball holds off feisty Bahamians for exhibition tour sweep

