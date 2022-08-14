Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Highway 49 troubles Dollar General trucks
El Dorado County authorities have received numerous complaints regarding Dollar General delivery trucks traveling on Highway 49. The issue is the trucks are too big, according to Shawn Callaway with the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol. Recently CHP reported that one of its officers stopped an over-length truck...
foxla.com
Missing: Two other people vanished nearby and on same day as Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A California woman and her ex-boyfriend failed to return from a road trip to Reno, about 35 miles away from a massive search effort for a missing teenage girl who vanished a day earlier. Janette "JJ" Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were supposed to return...
Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
kubaradio.com
Update on Missing Yuba-Sutter Pair from YCPD & NCSO
(YCSO & NCSO release) – The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. They were last seen driving a blue Ford Explorer (4SNS072).
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake
As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...
What we know about search for Kiely Rodni 11 days after her disappearance
The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni near Prosser Reservoir will scale back as an 11-day search has stalled with no new information. Placer County Sheriff's Detective Josh Barnhart said that after this week, the agencies working on the case would form a task force to share any new information. The agencies would switch off investigating tips rather than having multiple people working on the case on an ongoing basis. ...
Man who threatened to shoot mother in Squaw Valley found dead, deputies say
The man Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were searching for in Squaw Valley on Friday has been found dead.
