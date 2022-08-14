ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
thecinemaholic.com

Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Sascha Penn, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the second spin-off to the crime-drama series ‘Power.’ It also serves as the prequel to the entire franchise, revolving around Kanan Stark, the ruthless antagonist and later anti-villain from the original series. The Starz show chronicles how Kanan, a young man full of kindness and promise, became a vicious criminal mastermind and drug lord. In season 1, Kanan (Mekai Curtis) shoots Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) on his mother’s instructions, not realizing that Howard is actually his biological father. Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller) clearly wants to send Howard a message, even if he is set to die immediately after receiving it.
City Journal

David McCullough's elegant style and his belief in the American story brought him a wide audience, but the consensus under which he wrote is disappearing.

David McCullough, who died last week at 89, was a gregarious man in what is normally a somewhat cloistered profession. He wrote a gregarious kind of history, in which people took precedence over events. He saw the world as driven by individual character more than by mass, impersonal shifts. “To me, history ought to be a pleasure,” McCullough said. “To me it’s an enlargement of the experience of being alive, just the way literature or art or music is.” Because he sought to share this pleasure, and did so in a clear, vivid prose style, his books frequently became bestsellers. He was a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, and as the narrator of PBS’s The American Experience series and Ken Burns’s The Civil War documentary in particular, his voice became identified with the great events of our national story.
