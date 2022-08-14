Read full article on original website
Related
fox5ny.com
Missing: Two other people vanished nearby and on same day as Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A California woman and her ex-boyfriend failed to return from a road trip to Reno, about 35 miles away from a massive search effort for a missing teenage girl who vanished a day earlier. Janette "JJ" Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were supposed to return...
2news.com
Search Continues For California Couple Who Went Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. The couple were reported missing on their way home from Hot August...
KCRA.com
Man missing after disappearing in Eldorado National Forest days ago
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials are searching for a man who disappeared days ago in the Eldorado National Forest and has not been seen since. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Perry Justus was last seen at the Ice House Reservoir near the Bassi Waterfalls on Saturday afternoon. His last pinged location on his phone before losing connection near the waterfalls.
2news.com
Area Red Flag Warning Starts Wednesday Afternoon
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of northeast California and far northwest Nevada. The Red Flag Warning starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and goes to 8 a.m. on Thursday. Strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. We dry things out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Wildfire in Placer County prompts evacuation order. Multiple structures under threat
Update: Cal Fire said in a Monday morning update that the fire was holding at 22 acres after growing about 2 acres overnight. Personnel have 20% containment on the blaze. Cal Fire crews are working to put out a vegetation fire in Placer County that prompted evacuations Monday. The Oak...
2news.com
Police chase ends in crash into downtown Reno business
A gas line needed to be turned off at a business in downtown Reno after a car crashed into a building Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hill Street and West Liberty Street around 5:45 p.m. on August 15, 2022. According to officials, the driver of a...
celebsbar.com
Missing Teen Kiely Rodni's Boyfriend Reveals The Final Words They Shared
We’re coming up on a week since anyone has seen Kiely Rodni. As you may have heard, the 16-year-old girl disappeared after a party late Friday night. She attended the gathering of a reported 200+ teens near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California until the wee hours of Saturday morning, August 6.
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Authorities To Ramp Up Search Over Weekend
Nevada and California authorities announced Friday that the search efforts to find missing Kiely Rodni will be intensified over the weekend. It has been a week since the 16-year-old teen went missing after a party at a campground outside Truckee, California. Officials will be adding more investigators over the weekend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
Report of strange odor leads to discovery of possible murder-suicide in Placerville
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placerville Police Department is currently investigating a possible murder-suicide after officers found two bodies inside a Placerville home on Thursday. Officers said they were initially called at 7:12 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of Wilste Road by a neighbor who reported a suspicious odor coming from a […]
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Man who threatened to shoot mother in Squaw Valley found dead, deputies say
The man Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were searching for in Squaw Valley on Friday has been found dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friends and family searching for missing 16-year-old girl in California
An anonymous tip line was set up and a $50,000 reward offered in the disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who went missing early Saturday morning near a campground in Truckee, California. KCRA reports.Aug. 9, 2022.
Comments / 1