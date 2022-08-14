Read full article on original website
Related
Sierra Sun
North Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend with drone shows
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Custom drone light shows over Lake Tahoe are planned to help celebrate Labor Day weekend and the end of summer in Kings Beach and Tahoe City this year. The shows, postponed from Independence Day due to weather, are scheduled to take place after the final concerts of the summer in both locations.
Sierra Sun
New sawmill to start processing Caldor Fire salvage logs from Sierra-at-Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A new sawmill to be constructed near Carson City is expected to produce about 50 million feet of lumber per year and the first purchase was from salvage and cleanup efforts at Sierra-at-Tahoe, officials announced on Tuesday. Tahoe Forest Products in a partnership with...
marketplace.org
Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce
Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
thetahoeweekly.com
North Lake Tahoe’s Best Burgers
Editor’s Note: Kayla Anderson revisits her three-part series from 2018 on Tahoe and Truckee’s Best Burgers. Read her picks from the first series at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Now is the season for hiking, biking, boating, paddling and sitting on the beach. After a day in the Tahoe sun, you crave a big ‘ole juicy burger. Thanks to our readers who shared with us their favorite burgers via social media, I was able to try out some new ground-beef sandwiches — and a vegan counterpart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thetahoeweekly.com
Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe
During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
rosevilletoday.com
North Lake Tahoe Resort new Executive Team
Helping Lead the organization’s destination stewardship and management efforts. Tahoe City, Calif. – As it moves from serving as a Destination Marketing Organization to its new charter focused on destination stewardship and management, the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association (NLTRA) has named three new staff members to its executive leadership team.
Mountain Democrat
Fire in Emerald Bay caused by illegal campfire in state park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of a quarter-acre blaze at Emerald Bay, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Desolation Hotel Opens as Lake Tahoe's New Eco-Luxury Micro-Resort
Desolation Hotel, named for the Desolation Wilderness near which it resides, is now open in South Lake Tahoe. Immersed in the scenic alpine beauty of the Sierra Nevadas and inspired by preservationist John Muir, the dog-friendly hotel is committed to supporting the local Tahoe community, leading in sustainable hospitality, and helping guests enjoy the abundant natural experiences this spectacular region has to offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thetahoeweekly.com
Broken & abandoned in Lake Tahoe: Removing wrecked boats complicated issue
Sunset on Lake Tahoe is breathtaking. I slip off my flipflops. My feet sink into the sandy beach in Kings Beach and I walk down to the edge of the water. Against the shifting orange sky, puffy clouds and lapping waters, I am awed by the beauty of the lake and mountains in the distance shrouded by a purple hue. My eyes look west and the beauty is tainted by a partially submerged, ramshackle sailboat. The water is low and I walk out to inspect it. Shattered windows, rusted metal and broken glass are only a few dangers I can spot.
Thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Nevada. Will Reno break its August rainfall record?
Another round of thunderstorms is headed to Northern Nevada this week. There is up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening through Thursday in Reno. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Wednesday night. ...
Sierra Sun
Truckee students earn top spots in Climate Justice Challenge contest
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby and La Fuerza Latina on Monday announced the winners of their Climate Justice Challenge, a video contest for Lake Tahoe area high school students. Participants were asked to submit a video up to three minutes in length,...
Sierra Sun
Placer County to host ribbon cutting for grand opening of Martis Valley Trail
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County is hosting a ribbon cutting event Tuesday, Aug. 16, to celebrate the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe. The 4.6-mile paved pathway connects the Town of Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive, enabling pedestrians and bicyclists the ability to easily trek between these two popular destinations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thetahoeweekly.com
North Shore’s newest breweries
Golden, amber, caramel or coffee are just a few of the shades of beers being poured from the taps by two new breweries in Tahoe City. Some of these brews boast subtle notes of citrus and fruits, while others offer sour notes with a little bite. Beers can be mild, light and go down easy, while others are bold, robust and complex.
idesignarch.com
Magical Waterfront Estate Blends in with Nature on Lake Tahoe
Nature takes center stage at this unique house in Glenbrook, Nevada on Lake Tahoe, between Incline Village and Zephyr Cove. This one-of-a-kind lakefront mountain home enjoys 370′ of lake frontage with its own private pier. The architecturally acclaimed residence was designed by Costa Brown Architecture, and the cabinetry and...
Sierra Sun
‘I wasn’t sure it was possible’: Local mountain biker completes Everest Challenge
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — As the clock struck midnight on June 26, local mountain biker Harrison Biehl began his first of 15 laps up the Stanford Rock trail. Over the next 24 hours, he would experience moments of joy, as well as moments of self-doubt as he climbed 29,032 vertical feet to complete the Everest Challenge.
KOLO TV Reno
A Night at the Mansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to enjoy an evening out at the Lake Mansion while supporting a local nonprofit. Arts for All Nevada is hosting the interactive fundraiser experience in September. Executive Director Jackie Clay visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect and all the local entities it brings together.
2news.com
Search Continues For California Couple Who Went Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. The couple were reported missing on their way home from Hot August...
KCRA.com
Caldor Fire, One Year Later: A look back at the destructive blaze that burned into Lake Tahoe Basin
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One year after the vicious and fast-moving Caldor Fire tore through parts of the Sierra and leveled the community of Grizzly Flats,California's 15th largest fire remains in the memories of those most impacted. "Everybody within this community, whether they lost a home, or they...
2news.com
Area Red Flag Warning Starts Wednesday Afternoon
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of northeast California and far northwest Nevada. The Red Flag Warning starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and goes to 8 a.m. on Thursday. Strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. We dry things out...
KCRA.com
Crews gain upper hand in extinguishing Oak Fire in Placer County
COLFAX, Calif. — Crews have made progress fighting a wildfire that sparked Monday afternoon near the Colfax area of Placer County, prompting evacuation orders. The Oak Fire was reported around 3:05 p.m. in Weimar along Live Oak Road near Interstate 80. Cal Fire, the state's fire management agency, said the fire started after a vehicle fire spread into nearby vegetation.
Comments / 0