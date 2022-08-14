ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Sierra Sun

North Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend with drone shows

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Custom drone light shows over Lake Tahoe are planned to help celebrate Labor Day weekend and the end of summer in Kings Beach and Tahoe City this year. The shows, postponed from Independence Day due to weather, are scheduled to take place after the final concerts of the summer in both locations.
TAHOE CITY, CA
marketplace.org

Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce

Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
TRUCKEE, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

North Lake Tahoe’s Best Burgers

Editor’s Note: Kayla Anderson revisits her three-part series from 2018 on Tahoe and Truckee’s Best Burgers. Read her picks from the first series at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Now is the season for hiking, biking, boating, paddling and sitting on the beach. After a day in the Tahoe sun, you crave a big ‘ole juicy burger. Thanks to our readers who shared with us their favorite burgers via social media, I was able to try out some new ground-beef sandwiches — and a vegan counterpart.
thetahoeweekly.com

Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe

During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
KINGS BEACH, CA
rosevilletoday.com

North Lake Tahoe Resort new Executive Team

Helping Lead the organization’s destination stewardship and management efforts. Tahoe City, Calif. – As it moves from serving as a Destination Marketing Organization to its new charter focused on destination stewardship and management, the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association (NLTRA) has named three new staff members to its executive leadership team.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Fire in Emerald Bay caused by illegal campfire in state park

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of a quarter-acre blaze at Emerald Bay, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Desolation Hotel Opens as Lake Tahoe's New Eco-Luxury Micro-Resort

Desolation Hotel, named for the Desolation Wilderness near which it resides, is now open in South Lake Tahoe. Immersed in the scenic alpine beauty of the Sierra Nevadas and inspired by preservationist John Muir, the dog-friendly hotel is committed to supporting the local Tahoe community, leading in sustainable hospitality, and helping guests enjoy the abundant natural experiences this spectacular region has to offer.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Broken & abandoned in Lake Tahoe: Removing wrecked boats complicated issue

Sunset on Lake Tahoe is breathtaking. I slip off my flipflops. My feet sink into the sandy beach in Kings Beach and I walk down to the edge of the water. Against the shifting orange sky, puffy clouds and lapping waters, I am awed by the beauty of the lake and mountains in the distance shrouded by a purple hue. My eyes look west and the beauty is tainted by a partially submerged, ramshackle sailboat. The water is low and I walk out to inspect it. Shattered windows, rusted metal and broken glass are only a few dangers I can spot.
KINGS BEACH, CA
Sierra Sun

Truckee students earn top spots in Climate Justice Challenge contest

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby and La Fuerza Latina on Monday announced the winners of their Climate Justice Challenge, a video contest for Lake Tahoe area high school students. Participants were asked to submit a video up to three minutes in length,...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Placer County to host ribbon cutting for grand opening of Martis Valley Trail

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County is hosting a ribbon cutting event Tuesday, Aug. 16, to celebrate the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe. The 4.6-mile paved pathway connects the Town of Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive, enabling pedestrians and bicyclists the ability to easily trek between these two popular destinations.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

North Shore’s newest breweries

Golden, amber, caramel or coffee are just a few of the shades of beers being poured from the taps by two new breweries in Tahoe City. Some of these brews boast subtle notes of citrus and fruits, while others offer sour notes with a little bite. Beers can be mild, light and go down easy, while others are bold, robust and complex.
TAHOE CITY, CA
idesignarch.com

Magical Waterfront Estate Blends in with Nature on Lake Tahoe

Nature takes center stage at this unique house in Glenbrook, Nevada on Lake Tahoe, between Incline Village and Zephyr Cove. This one-of-a-kind lakefront mountain home enjoys 370′ of lake frontage with its own private pier. The architecturally acclaimed residence was designed by Costa Brown Architecture, and the cabinetry and...
GLENBROOK, NV
KOLO TV Reno

A Night at the Mansion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to enjoy an evening out at the Lake Mansion while supporting a local nonprofit. Arts for All Nevada is hosting the interactive fundraiser experience in September. Executive Director Jackie Clay visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect and all the local entities it brings together.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Area Red Flag Warning Starts Wednesday Afternoon

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of northeast California and far northwest Nevada. The Red Flag Warning starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and goes to 8 a.m. on Thursday. Strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. We dry things out...
NEVADA STATE
KCRA.com

Crews gain upper hand in extinguishing Oak Fire in Placer County

COLFAX, Calif. — Crews have made progress fighting a wildfire that sparked Monday afternoon near the Colfax area of Placer County, prompting evacuation orders. The Oak Fire was reported around 3:05 p.m. in Weimar along Live Oak Road near Interstate 80. Cal Fire, the state's fire management agency, said the fire started after a vehicle fire spread into nearby vegetation.
PLACER COUNTY, CA

