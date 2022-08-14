Boston Harbor Patrol comes to the rescue of a stranded groom ahead of wedding ceremony

Members from the Boston Harbor Patrol Unit saved the wedding day of a local couple tieing the knot on Thomson Island Saturday.

Officers Joe Matthews and Stephanie McGrath were notified by the Island officials that a groom was standing on the dock waiting for a ‘disabled ferry’ to take him over to meet his fiancée.

They immediately jumped into action and escorted Patrick Mahoney to his bride in the back of a harbor patrol vessel. But what Matthews and McGrath didn’t realize was that the situation was dire, as several other members of the wedding party were also without a means of transportation.

The officers along with Island officials wanted to ensure that all parties involved, as well as the floral arrangements and D.J., made it safely to the wedding ceremony.

Several hours later, officer Matthews returned to Thompson Island to “share a laugh and congratulate the newly married couple” before they returned to their reception.

Couple's wedding saved by Boston Harbor Patrol officer

“The men and women of the Boston Police Department join with Officers Joe Matthews and Stephanie McGrath to congratulate the couple as they celebrate their very special day and we thank our officers for going above and beyond the call of duty to make sure they could enjoy it together,” officers said in a statemt.

Boston Harbor Ferry Boat to Thompson Island

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group