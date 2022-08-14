ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsjnews.com

Man With Three Prior Domestic Battery Convictions Indicted in Grundy Co.

A 42-year-old Morris man was recently indicted on three felony charges. Ian Odum was charged with three counts of Domestic Battery, all class three felonies. The Morris Police Department arrested Odum in the 1200 block of Deerpath Drive on June 9th. Odum is accused of making physical contact with a female household member in that he forced sexual penetration with the woman in Morris on June 6th.
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies at Cook County Jail over the weekend

COOK COUNTY - A man died Saturday at Cook County Jail, but authorities do not suspect foul play or self-harm. Deon Lee, 30, was in the Division 9 section of the southwest side jail when he became sick around 12:20 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kane County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, IL
County
Kane County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Geneva, IL
Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say

A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naperville officer 'justified' in fatal shooting of hatchet-wielding man

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges for using deadly force during a June traffic stop in the western suburb. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office conducted an independent investigation into the June 3 incident and found Officer Frank Tonkovich's actions were justified.
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen King
napervillelocal.com

Naperville Traffic Stop Leads To Man Being Denied Bail

A Dolton man accused of illegally possessing a loaded gun and drugs was denied bail Friday, prosecutors said. Eugene Williams, 34, was out on bond awaiting trial on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon when he was arrested by Naperville police after a traffic stop on Aug. 11.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

Peterson Denied Police Pension

FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
BOLINGBROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
DOLTON, IL
WIFR

Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
ROCKFORD, IL
wjol.com

Bank Robbery in Shorewood Under Investigation

Shorewood Police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in the village from early Tuesday morning. It was just before 9:00 am that Police were sent to Shorewood Bank & Trust, 931 Brookforest Ave. after receiving a 9-1-1 hang up call. A call back to the bank confirmed that a robbery had just taken place. Shorewood officers arrived a few minutes later and were able to put out a description of the suspect.
SHOREWOOD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nadignewspapers.com

Woman faces first-degree murder charge following reported panhandling dispute on Wilson Avenue exit ramp that resulted in death of Jefferson Park man

A woman was charged with the murder of a Jefferson Park man in connection with a reported dispute between two panhandlers on the Wilson Avenue exit ramp on the southbound Edens Expressway in Mayfair at about 2:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy