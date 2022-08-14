Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
wcsjnews.com
Man With Three Prior Domestic Battery Convictions Indicted in Grundy Co.
A 42-year-old Morris man was recently indicted on three felony charges. Ian Odum was charged with three counts of Domestic Battery, all class three felonies. The Morris Police Department arrested Odum in the 1200 block of Deerpath Drive on June 9th. Odum is accused of making physical contact with a female household member in that he forced sexual penetration with the woman in Morris on June 6th.
fox32chicago.com
Man dies at Cook County Jail over the weekend
COOK COUNTY - A man died Saturday at Cook County Jail, but authorities do not suspect foul play or self-harm. Deon Lee, 30, was in the Division 9 section of the southwest side jail when he became sick around 12:20 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Police officer justified in deadly Naperville shooting in which man charged at cop with hatchet
The Naperville police shooting was caught on video.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with killing panhandler during fight over turf along Edens Expressway
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with the first degree murder of a fellow panhandler as they fought over turf along the Edens Expressway last Friday, according to Cook County prosecutors. Mary Normand, 26, repeatedly struck the man with a 3-foot-long metal stake and then pushed him under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say
A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
Person of interest ID’d in fatal shooting of beloved ‘Funnel Cake Man’ in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. — Police have identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a man in Dolton. Tavares Davis, who is known as the “Funnel Cake Man,” was shot and killed Aug. 2 near the corner of Drexel Avenue and 155th Street. His family said he was found with no valuables on him, […]
fox32chicago.com
Naperville officer 'justified' in fatal shooting of hatchet-wielding man
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges for using deadly force during a June traffic stop in the western suburb. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office conducted an independent investigation into the June 3 incident and found Officer Frank Tonkovich's actions were justified.
Dolton Police Seek Person of Interest in Homicide of ‘The Funnel Cake Man'
Police in south suburban Dolton are looking for a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of an area business owner, authorities said. Tavares Davis was fatally shot on Aug. 2 in the 15500 block of Drexel Avenue, according to the Dolton Police Department. Police revealed Monday they...
RELATED PEOPLE
Suburban Chicago women charged in Jan 6 attack on US Capitol expected to plead guilty
A CPD officer allegedly detailed his plans to attack "commies" on his road trip to DC during the January 6 attack, court records show.
napervillelocal.com
Naperville Traffic Stop Leads To Man Being Denied Bail
A Dolton man accused of illegally possessing a loaded gun and drugs was denied bail Friday, prosecutors said. Eugene Williams, 34, was out on bond awaiting trial on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon when he was arrested by Naperville police after a traffic stop on Aug. 11.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban man found guilty of killing his wife after learning she was involved with another man
GENEVA, Ill. - A 55-year-old man was found guilty of killing his wife in 2014 after learning she was involved with another man. Shadwick R. King, formerly of Geneva, was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing his 32-year-old wife, Kathleen King, in July 2014. According to prosecutors, shortly after...
wjol.com
Peterson Denied Police Pension
FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
WIFR
Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
wjol.com
Bank Robbery in Shorewood Under Investigation
Shorewood Police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in the village from early Tuesday morning. It was just before 9:00 am that Police were sent to Shorewood Bank & Trust, 931 Brookforest Ave. after receiving a 9-1-1 hang up call. A call back to the bank confirmed that a robbery had just taken place. Shorewood officers arrived a few minutes later and were able to put out a description of the suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Only survivor of South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub speaks out
Carlee J. McKinney is injured but alive, the only man to survive a South Shore hit-and-run outside long-time popular gay bar Jeffrey Pub.
fox32chicago.com
USPS offers $10k reward for info leading to arrest, conviction of Sauk Village mail theft suspect
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. - Authorities with the United States Postal Service are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing mail in Sauk Village last month. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the...
Rochelle man gets 5 years for beating that sent child to the hospital
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Everett Bradley, 55, has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for beating a child in February 2018. Bradley was charged after Rochelle Police were called to a hospital in February 2018, after a child was brought in with injuries. Bradley was found guilty of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated […]
nadignewspapers.com
Woman faces first-degree murder charge following reported panhandling dispute on Wilson Avenue exit ramp that resulted in death of Jefferson Park man
A woman was charged with the murder of a Jefferson Park man in connection with a reported dispute between two panhandlers on the Wilson Avenue exit ramp on the southbound Edens Expressway in Mayfair at about 2:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
Comments / 0