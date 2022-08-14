Manchester United Players Punished by Erik Ten Hag After Brentford Defeat

During an unplanned training session this morning, the Manchester United manager issued a symbolic punishment upon the first team squad.

During an unplanned training session this morning, the Manchester United manager issued a symbolic punishment upon the first team squad.

Erik ten Hag is going on the offensive. His squad has let him down in two consecutive matches in the Premier League.

A 2-1 home defeat to Brighton and a 4-0 away destruction at the hands of Brentford has led the Dutchman to enact punishment upon his new set of players.

IMAGO / PA Images

Having originally intended to give the players a day-off, ten Hag called the squad in for an unscheduled extra training session on Monday morning.

The Dutchman is said to be furious after Sunday's disastrous defeat.

What was noticeable in yesterday's match was Brentford's superior pressing and endeavoured running.

Brentford collectively ran a total of 109.4 kilometres - United, on the other hand, accumulated 95.6 kilometres.

Three Brentford players surround Christian Eriksen. IMAGO / Action Plus

The 13.8 kilometres difference is telling statistic of inadequacy and passivity.

Ten Hag has consequently used this as motivation in today's training session. According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports via Twitter ,

'Erik ten Hag wanted to make Manchester United players run 13.8 kilometres (8.5 miles) during their exercises in their extra training session today.

Brentford players ran 13.8 kilometres more than them yesterday.'

IMAGO / NTB

Lack of sprinting and application is not new for United's squad.

During the 4-1 derby defeat to Manchester City last season - just five months ago - the difference in running was an indictment on the United's inability to match their rivals.

In what should have been a game full of enthusiasm and determination, City managed to comfortably outsprint United by 162-125.

The issue with intensity has been a continuous problem for United over recent years.

If the players fall 13.8 kilometres short of running compared to Brentford, how can they expect to match their cross-city rivals without applied exertion?

IMAGO / PA Images

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon