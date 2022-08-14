CLEVELAND — The Detroit Tigers already knew left-hander Tarik Skubal would not pitch for the remainder of the 2022 season, but Wednesday's events off the field delivered another massive blow to the organization’s rebuild. Skubal underwent flexor tendon surgery Wednesday. The timetable for his return is unclear, but the typical recovery time is nine months, placing his return at some point in the 2023 season. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 MINUTES AGO