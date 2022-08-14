Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Yardbarker
Packers get good news regarding status of star OL Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers have to be feeling great about the status of offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins. Jenkins has been absent from Green Bay's offensive line ever since he tore his ACL in Week 11 of last season. He was considered ahead of schedule in his recovery earlier this summer and things looked even more promising when he was deactivated from the PUP (physically unable to play) list earlier this week.
FOX Sports
Do Green Bay Packers have identity crisis under Matt LaFleur?
The Green Bay Packers are entering their fourth season under Matt LaFleur. And while the Pack has won the NFC North in each of LaFleur's three seasons as head coach, they have failed to win the NFC, losing in the 2019 and 2020 NFC Championship Games and suffering a second-round home loss to the 49ers last season.
Yardbarker
Why Romeo Doubs is best set up to Davante Adams' replacement
The Green Bay Packers were hoping to add a couple of playmakers this offseason at the wide receiver position after the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who both went to the AFC West. Especially because of what Adams did in his time in Green Bay, the team needed to find some sort of potential replacement for him.
Yardbarker
A scornful Aaron Rodgers issues a warning to wide receivers
Aaron Rodgers has some complaints about his wide receivers. Things aren’t going smoothly for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense. Rodgers made some comments this week that hint he’s frustrated with his wide receivers. Rodgers made some subtle threats to his wide receivers about potential targets if they play poorly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers receives bust of actor Nicolas Cage
Green Bay Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers is a big Nicolas Cage guy, and he hasn't been shy about showing it. The reigning NFL MVP arrived to training camp in full Cameron Poe-inspired attire, channeling Cage's character from the 1997 action flick "Con Air." On Tuesday, there was an item...
AthlonSports.com
Packers Added A Tight End To Their Roster On Monday
The Green Bay Packers added some tight end depth this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise has claimed tight end Nate Becker, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers, off waivers today. Becker was an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH) back in 2019. He spent some time with...
Yardbarker
Packers Adding Safety to Injury-Depleted Group
With injuries plaguing their safety group, the Green Bay Packers are signing De’Vante Cross, according to a source. Cross, who worked out for the Packers on Tuesday, started 19 games during his final two seasons at Virginia. He had one interception, six passes defensed and 24 tackles during his super-senior season in 2021 and six interceptions for his career. Cross was forced to play out of position at cornerback in 2020 before moving back to safety for his final season.
Packers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers frustrated with drops, inconsistency by young receivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The expiration date on Aaron Rodgers' patience with the Green Bay Packers' young pass-catchers must have read Aug. 16. For the first time since losing Davante Adams this offseason, Rodgers expressed frustration with the group. "The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way...
Comments / 0