ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should Dividend Investors Add This Stock to Their Portfolios?

By Kody Kester
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

In favorable economic environments, even mediocre companies are able to grow their dividends. But when the going gets tough, it may be time to focus on Dividend Kings . These are the most proven dividend-paying stocks because they have demonstrated an ability to raise their payouts for at least 50 years. A half a century is such a long period of time that it virtually guarantees a company has raised its dividend through at least several recessions.

With 50 consecutive years of dividend growth, healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is a Dividend King. Is it a buy for income investors right now? Let's dig into its fundamentals and valuation to get an answer.

A proven track record of defying analysts' expectations

In late July, Abbott Laboratories shared its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30. The healthcare company once again topped average analysts' expectations.

Abbott reported $11.3 billion in sales during the second quarter, which was 10.1% higher than the year-ago period. This handily surpassed the analyst sales consensus of $10.4 billion for the quarter. And it was the ninth quarter out of the last 10 quarters that the company has done so.

As was also the case in the previous quarter, Abbott's nutrition segment was the only segment to not log year-over-year sales growth. Sales for the segment declined 7.4% year over year to $2 billion in the second quarter. That's because the company issued a voluntary recall and manufacturing shutdown on some of its baby formula products at a U.S. plant back in February. The good news for the segment is that its plant started production back up in July, so results should recover.

Abbott's tremendous sales growth in the second quarter was again driven by strong demand for its COVID-19 rapid tests in the diagnostics segment. This powered the segment's revenue 33.1% higher over the year-ago period to $4.3 billion for the quarter. Despite COVID-19 surges in markets around the world and lockdowns in China, the company's medical devices segment sales edged 2.5% higher to $3.8 billion during the second quarter. And the established pharmaceuticals segment was able to increase its sales by 3.7% year over year to $1.2 billion in the quarter.

Meanwhile, non-GAAP (adjusted) diluted earnings per share (EPS) soared 22.2% higher over the year-ago period to $1.43 during the second quarter. This was significantly more than the $1.09 that analysts were expecting for the quarter. How did the company manage to beat expectations for 10 quarters in a row?

Aside from Abbott's higher sales base, the company's non-GAAP net margin increased by 190 basis points year over year in the second quarter. Along with a 1.6% decline in its diluted outstanding share count to 1.8 billion, this explains how earnings growth far outpaced sales growth for the quarter.

As COVID gradually wanes over time, this will likely be a headwind to Abbott's sales and profits. But analysts expect that the company's innovation will lead to 11% annual earnings growth over the next five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vn3Bg_0hGsZiLv00

Image source: Getty Images.

The dividend should keep chugging along

Abbott boasts a 1.7% dividend yield, which is slightly above the S&P 500 index's 1.5% yield. And robust dividend growth should persist in the years ahead for the Dividend King.

This is because the company's dividend payout ratio will be around 37% in 2022, which allows it to retain the capital necessary for share repurchases, debt reduction, and acquisitions. As a result, I believe high-single-digit annual dividend growth will occur over the medium term.

A world-class company at a sensible valuation

Abbott Laboratories is arguably among the best businesses on the planet. And the stock's valuation doesn't fully reflect this reality.

This is evidenced by Abbott's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23.6. For context, this is just below the medical devices industry average forward P/E ratio of 24.8. That's why I'm convinced that income and value investors should buy this dividend growth stock for their portfolios.

10 stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Kody Kester has positions in Abbott Laboratories. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Abt#Stock#Abbott Laboratories#Covid#Dividend Investors#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
Fortune

China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Soaring Growth Stocks I'd Buy Now Without Hesitation

PubMatic is an up-and-coming player in its digital advertising niche. Duolingo operates the top-grossing language education app and much more. SoFi Technologies is a growing consumer bank that also sports a unique business-to-business operation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Crestwood Equity Partners offers a double-digit income yield. Energy Transfer aims to get its payout back up to its former peak. Enterprise Products Partners has steadily increased its lucrative distribution. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Growth Stock Is Entering a New Chapter, and It's a Buy Right Now

Zillow has nearly sold all of its remaining homes in inventory from its failed iBuying experiment. The company is building a new, capital-light business that could be highly profitable within the next few years. Zillow will have to operate at a much smaller size than it's accustomed to in the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Social Security can make for a more financially...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Love Passive Income? Check Out This Ironclad 4.5%-Yielding Dividend.

Iron Mountain's financial metrics are heading towards its target range. That's putting its high-yielding dividend on an even firmer foundation. With its cash flow growing, the REIT should be able to start boosting its dividend again. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now, Including Nvidia

Nvidia's gaming segment is headed for sharp decline, but data centers are still booming. Micron is dealing with oversupply among some of its customers, but still sees massive demand in the decade ahead. Kulicke and Soffa is a little-known company that plays an integral role in chip manufacturing. You’re reading...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
209K+
Followers
103K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy