After Zipmex, Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Files For Creditor Protection
Hodlnaut, a cryptocurrency lender and borrower based out of Singapore has recently filed an application for judicial management. This shall help the platform restructure its business. A little over a week ago, the crypto platform had suspended its withdrawals, deposits and swaps. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new...
MakerDAO Set To Convert USDC Funds To ETH, Is This A Good Idea?
The crypto community has been on alert since the crash of LUNA, ETH, and USDT. Investors depend on stablecoins to hedge against price volatility in the crypto market. These stablecoins are pegged to USD, meaning each coin is worth the same as 1 USD. So, for instance, holding 1USDT or USDC is the same as having 1USD.
3 Reasons the Ethereum Price is Moving to $3k and New Cryptocurrency Battle infinity is Moving to $1
Ethereum has lost just over 80% of its value since reaching an all-time high in November 2021, but some market factors point towards it reaching $3,000 again. Let’s explore the reasons that it could become a reality and not just another hype phase that the crypto market has experienced so many times.
How The Ethereum Merge Is Boosting ETH Market Dominance
The Ethereum merge from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is now roughly 30 days away after what feels like years of anticipation. While price action is the mainstay pillar of speculation, anticipation over ‘The Merge’ continues to grow – and so too does ETH’s market dominance.
Crypto Exchange Crypto.com Signs Undertaking With Canada’s OSC
The crypto bear market has had different effects on exchanges across the space. While some have seen themselves go underwater during this time, others continue to thrive due to their established user base. One of those has been Crypto.com, a crypto exchange that saw remarkable growth back in 2021. Now, the exchange is taking its operations one step further as it begins its planned expansion across North America.
Will Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ Get DeFi Back On Track, And What Does It Mean For The Petrousus project?
The long-anticipated Ethereum upgrade is only weeks from being implemented, and most of the crypto community is going wild as the ‘Merge’ could finally bring peace to the crypto galaxy far away. Many analysts compare the current situation to when El Salvadore adopted Bitcoin as a legal tender in the autumn of 2021. Similar to the turbulent market conditions that the crypto industry has been experiencing for some time now, the end of 2021 looked grim, with zero promises of immediate recovery.
Australian Regulators Raise Concern Over Investment In Unregulated Crypto Assets
The number of cryptocurrency investors is drastically increasing. It could have been positive action, but considering the look of the digital market, it is rather alarming. The report from Australia’s financial services regulator cited that the increase became notable in the heat of the global pandemic. To this effect,...
How Revolut Will Launch New Crypto Platform, Cyprus Grants Authorization
Per a report from Atlfi, fintech company Revolut will be able to offer more crypto products to its customers. The one-stop app for “all things money” has been granted authorization to offer crypto products by the Cyprus’ Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC). According to the report, this...
Here’s Why Scaramucci Expects Bitcoin Price To Reach $300,000 Before 2030
The market recovery has seen the bitcoin price reach higher highs than expected in the short term. This has come following the announcement that the inflation rate of the US is slowing down, and more investors are bullish once more in the market. But even as the price of bitcoin continues to rise, there is still much more bullishness for the future of the digital asset. Some, like in the case of Skybridge Capital, expect the digital asset to touch as high as $300,000.
Bitcoin Will Beat Gold As Store Of Value, MicroStrategy CEO Says
Bitcoin always has big names behind its back, and – why not?. According to MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor, the emergence of Bitcoin as an investment could herald the end of gold as an asset class in the long run. Saylor, the outgoing CEO of MicroStrategy and a crypto bull,...
BNB Chains Seeks To Employ 30k Developers From United States
Several activities are taking place in the crypto industry amid the current market situation. One of such activities is the recent development of the BNB chain. This digital network is in the pipeline to raise additional developers in charge of web3 development. A Brief On BNB. Binance Coin (BNB) is...
BBC Chairman Buys Share In Crypto Firm Despite Crypto Winter
A recent report connected the BBC Chairman, Richard Sharp, to a crypto company founded by a Russian oligarch. Sharp, a former banker, is said to have invested in cryptocurrency business using a foreign firm. The said firm was founded by one of the Russian oligarchs and was recently sanctioned due to the Russian-Ukraine war.
Uniglo (GLO), Uniswap (UNI), and Solana (SOL) are The Ultimate Cryptos to Buy in August
The first half of 2022 was not a great time for cryptocurrency. With most of the digital currencies dropping, even resulting to the downfall of Terra Luna, many investors lost their confidence in cryptocurrencies. However, things could improve as we proceed with the latter half of the year. Investors have...
Galaxy Digital Back Pedal On $1.2 Billion Deal For BitGo Acquisition, BitGo To Seek $100 Million In Damages
Galaxy Digital has announced that it’s backing out of its $1.2 billion proposed acquisition of the cryptocurrency custodian, BitGo. A $1.2 billion acquisition of Palo Alto, California-based BitGo by digital asset investment firm Galaxy Digital has been canceled, ending one of the biggest acquisitions in cryptocurrency history. In a...
Why The U.S. Fed Will Require Banks To Report Crypto-Related Activity
The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) issued a letter on banking institutions participating in crypto-related activity and potentially adopting digital assets. The financial institution claimed that the nascent asset class “poses a risk” to the current financial system and to consumers investing capital in the sector. In that sense,...
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Granted Three Month Creditor Protection From Singapore Court
Crypto Exchange Zipmex has just received a moratorium extension from Singapore High Court. At the moment, Zipmex has more than three months of creditor protection. This will give the crypto exchange some more time so that they could devise the next steps of their funding plan. Zipmex had filed for...
The Three Best-Performing Cryptos: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Avalanche (AVAX)
Are you looking to make some positive changes to your crypto portfolio? If you are, then you’re in the right place. We’re going to look at 3 of the best-performing cryptos right now, that should hopefully set you up for even more future gains. It hasn’t been the easiest time to invest in crypto recently, with the market on a bit of a downturn. But this downturn can actually be viewed bullishly as it was nowhere near as bad as many first feared. This has caused some confidence to return to the space, and overall sentiment suggests that crypto still has a very strong future.
Choose (Virtual) Life: How Univers’ Choose-to-Earn Creates Scaffolding for the Metaverse
Choose life. Choose a decentralised internet. Choose yield farms ticking away from your daily activities. Choose an endless metaverse of infinite possibility and curated micro-experiences. Choose interoperability. Choose security. Choose a world where you own your money, period. Choose a permissionless web. Choose value remaining in the hands of the creators. Choose decentralised finance trustlessly operated. Choose-to-Earn.
Gnox (GNOX) Most Anticipated Launch In 2022 Right After Ethereum (ETH) Merger
September 15th/16th should be in every crypto investor’s diary. The Ethereum Merge will be taking place, and the cumbersome giant will be transitioning from PoW (Proof of Work) to PoS (Proof of Stake) and bringing a new age of scalability to the DeFi (decentralised finance) ecosystem. Recently the Ropsten test network successfully merged with the Beacon Chain. Given that the Robsten network is identical to the Ethereum mainnet it appears that the Merge will be successful.
EU Creates New Regulator For Crypto Oversight
The European Union (EU) is planning to create a sixth “Anti-Money Laundering Authority” that will be specifically responsible for regulating the cryptocurrency industry. While the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation and the contentious Transfer of Funds Regulation have received the majority of attention from the cryptocurrency industry, they are only a small part of a larger package of EU anti-money laundering (AML) policy that will have significant effects on all financial institutions.
