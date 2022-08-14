Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Brown bear cub high on ‘mad honey’ rescued in Turkey
A disoriented brown bear cub was rescued in Turkey on Thursday, appearing to have been intoxicated after eating an excessive amount of "mad honey." Mad honey, or "deli bal" in Turkish, is a type of rhododendron honey that can have hallucinogenic effects, but the bear is expected to make a full recovery.Aug. 12, 2022.
CNET
Here's When 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Arrives in Your Time Zone
The new The Lord of the Rings prequel series isn't far away now, premiering on Prime Video Sept. 1 (or Sept. 2, depending on your time zone). On Tuesday, Amazon announced that not one but two episodes of The Rings of Power will land on premiere day. The episodes are...
Comments / 0