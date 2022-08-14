Read full article on original website
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock’s concept Allsup’s opens today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police looking for second suspect in shooting. A 17-year-old suspect is now in custody for the shooting death of Brandon Lloyd. He died August 7 after being shot near east 42nd and Ave. A. Details here: Lubbock police searching for second suspect...
LP&L gives ERCOT official notice of entering competitive market
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock City council and the Electric Utility Board approved for Lubbock Power and Light to move in to a competitive market with a unanimous vote back in February. On Tuesday, LP&L confirmed it filed the official 12 month notice to ERCOT, putting them one step closer to the retail market. “We […]
Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
Don’t Miss Lubbock’s Texas Terror Mini-Convention
This could develop into quite a thing. A new event is set to celebrate all things horror-related on September 10th, 2022. It's called The Texas Terror Mini-Con. The event will take place at the very cool CASP Gallery at 1106 5th Street from 5 to 11 p.m. The event is free, so why not give it a whirl?
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north-Lubbock house that is somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes, but...
Texas Tech Kappa Delta Dance Video Is The Cringiest Thing On The Internet Right Now
We just came across the epitome of cringey sorority girl TikTok videos and it just happens to come from Texas Tech. The video has since been deleted from the sorority's TikTok page @texastechkappadelta, but that didn't stop it from making its way across Facebook beforehand. Get your trashcans ready. This...
Is Lubbock’s Signature Chilton Finally ‘Breaking Out’?
It's a right of passage. A young Lubbockite goes out of town, visits a bar, and attempts to order their favorite drink- the salty, bright, refreshing and perfect cocktail. "I'll have a Chilton, please." And they are answered with a blank stare. Because the cocktail that should be everywhere is...
Countdown to Classroom, sponsored by Casey Carpet One
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s back to school time and LCISD Superintendent, Keith Bryant joins us for our Countdown to Classroom, sponsored by Casey Carpet One. From an administration point of view, he shares great tips on how to make the beginning of the new school year a smooth one.
Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs more delivery volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs more delivery volunteers! With school starting and everyone’s summer coming to an end, we need to get meals to our homebound clients. Every weekday, 70 routes go out delivering food to over 880 people in Lubbock and Wolfforth.
City council approves $200M street bond for Lubbock residents
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council approved to put a $200 million road improvement bond proposal to Lubbock voters in November. The $200 million would address various streets across the city. The plan is expected to cost the average home owner an extra $12 to $15 a year.
Bolton’s on 19th Street to offer $2.38 gas for 1 hour on Wednesday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock drivers can get discounted gas for $2.38 per gallon Wednesday afternoon at Bolton’s at 6310-A 19th Street. But there’s a catch — the offer is only available to the first 200 cars between noon and 1 p.m. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne teased...
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free
Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that’s aiming to help others. Well, now it’s time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
Lubbock’s Something Different Grill Officially Opens Second Location
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here's your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill now has a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. This restaurant has six locations, and now it's about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few are in...
The United Family announces winners of ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ contest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In June, The United Family kicked off a company-wide health initiative for its guests called “Road Trip to Your Health.” During this week-long campaign, guests had opportunities to participate in various challenges to win prizes and learn more about health. In addition...
Team Luke, celebrating one year since Luke’s passing
LUBBOCK, Texas—It has been almost one year since the passing of Luke Siegel and his legacy is going strong. TLHFM is asking for your help to celebrate this bittersweet one year anniversary. Tim Siegel says the foundation currently serves over 500 families in 40 states. To continue Like’s legacy, they are asking the community to donate $27.75/month or $333/year to TLHFM on August 19th. The donation link will be posted on August 19th at 7:00 a.m. Teamlukehopeforminds.org and their Facebook page at Team Luke Hope For Minds.
2022 TEA Accountability Ratings: Lubbock ISD scores a B
LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Independent School District. In the first scores to be released since 2019, Lubbock ISD has earned a B in the Texas Education Agency’s Accountability Rating System. The overall district rating improved from an 86 in...
Le Chic Boutique is Lubbock’s leading designer, consignment store
LUBBOCK, Texas—Le Chic Boutique Upscale Resale offers designer clothing, handbags and more, They are proud to offer the largest selection of designer, consignment items in Lubbock. They are located at 5905 82nd Street #109. Give them a call for questions on shopping and consignment at 806-687-1722.
Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman
A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
