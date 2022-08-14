Read full article on original website
WSET
'H.E.A.R.T. Walk' in Danville will reach out to community after homicide
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — In response to the homicide in Danville on August 16, the Danville Police Department will conduct a H.E.A.R.T. walk, which is short for Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma. The only goal of the walk is to reach out to the community to show residents...
WSLS
Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
WSLS
Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
wfxrtv.com
Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
macaronikid.com
12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
WDBJ7.com
Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
wakg.com
Bear Sightings in South Boston Prompt Precautions
Authorities in South Boston are encouraging residents to take precautions as a juvenile black bear has been spotted in the area several times in recent days. South Boston Police have received numerous nuisance bear calls and have shared some tips to hopefully have the bear move along. First and foremost, do not feed the bear as that is illegal in Virginia. Secondly if you able keep trash cans indoors whether that be a garage or shelter, if that isn’t an option attempt to weigh down the top to prevent tampering. The bear is searching for a food source so even removing bird feeders temporarily can dissuade the bear from coming back. For those with gardens local officials recommend electrified fencing as a deterrent. Sightings are expected to go up as the bear population in Virginia has been on the rise over the last decade.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County appeals VHSL's region placement
Franklin County and several other area schools have filed appeals with the Virginia High School League (VHSL) over possible placements in districts, regions and classifications for the next four years : 2023-2024 through 2026-2027. The deadline to file an appeal of the Alignment Committee’s plan, which was revealed earlier this...
WSLS
Carilion Clinic’s plans for parking garage near future Crystal Spring Tower
ROANOKE, Va. – Changes are coming to Carilion Clinic’s construction plans in the Crystal Spring area. On Monday night, Roanoke City Council voted to unanimously approve updated plans for a parking garage. “We asked the city council to approve a parking garage at the corner of Jefferson and...
Two teens wanted in connection with Tuesday homicide in Danville
UPDATE 11:46 a.m. (8/17/22): Police are asking for the community’s help to track down two teenagers — including one believed to be armed and dangerous — who are facing charges in connection with the death of a Danville man Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers […]
Lynchburg organizations offer free haircuts, back-to-school fun for students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Sunday, Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe joined forces with the 434 Saintz football team to put on a back-to-school bash that offered free haircuts and braiding — not to mention plenty of fun activities — for kids in the Lynchburg community. The co-founder of Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe, Ted […]
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham to demolish two buildings
Two structures that have been considered unsafe and derelict are going to be coming down after a unanimous vote during the Chatham Town Council meeting Monday night. These two structures, 137 Clement and 207 Collie Streets, were inspected by the Town and Pittsylvania County a few years ago and were determined to be unsafe.
WDBJ7.com
Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Skeletal remains were found Tuesday in the area of US 220 and Franklin Road, according to Roanoke Police. They were found and called in by someone walking in the trees and brush off an exit ramp. A forensics investigation is underway. There is no word yet...
wallstreetwindow.com
Resurfacing of Route 58 West Eastbound section set to begin right outside Danville, Virginia in Pittsylvania County.
Starting Tuesday morning, street resurfacing will get underway on a one-mile segment of eastbound Route 58 in the vicinity of Vandola Road. The start point is approximately 0.5 mile west of Vandola Road (across from the collision center at 6262 Riverside Drive). Resurfacing ends just short of Parkway Drive. At...
WSET
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, Franklin Road ramp on Route 220 now open
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said skeletal remains were found near the Route 220 ramp on Tuesday afternoon. They said on Twitter, that the Franklin Road exit off of Route 220 will be closed "for some time" due to a forensics investigation. As of around 7:00...
New Greensboro Dollar General opens
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Dollar General opened in Greensboro on Monday, according to a statement released by the company. The store is located at 5904 N. Church St. To commemorate the opening of the new Greensboro Dollar General, the company plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school for students […]
WSET
Williamson Road closure will allow water authority to fix utilities in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Roanoke street will be closed on Wednesday. The City of Roanoke said the northbound and southbound lanes of Williamson Road at Thurston Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They said the closure will allow the Western Virginia...
theunionstar.com
South Boston Shooting wounds two
A shooting incident in South Boston left two people hospitalized with serious injuries. South Boston Police Chief Bryan Young reported that officers from the SBPD and Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a reported shooting at around 10:15 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 8) at Willow Oaks Apartments in the Poplar Creek Street part of town.
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
