Authorities in South Boston are encouraging residents to take precautions as a juvenile black bear has been spotted in the area several times in recent days. South Boston Police have received numerous nuisance bear calls and have shared some tips to hopefully have the bear move along. First and foremost, do not feed the bear as that is illegal in Virginia. Secondly if you able keep trash cans indoors whether that be a garage or shelter, if that isn’t an option attempt to weigh down the top to prevent tampering. The bear is searching for a food source so even removing bird feeders temporarily can dissuade the bear from coming back. For those with gardens local officials recommend electrified fencing as a deterrent. Sightings are expected to go up as the bear population in Virginia has been on the rise over the last decade.

SOUTH BOSTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO