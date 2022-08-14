ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
wfxrtv.com

Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Hill, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
South Boston, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Danville, VA
Lifestyle
City
Lynchburg, VA
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
macaronikid.com

12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss

Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Bear Sightings in South Boston Prompt Precautions

Authorities in South Boston are encouraging residents to take precautions as a juvenile black bear has been spotted in the area several times in recent days. South Boston Police have received numerous nuisance bear calls and have shared some tips to hopefully have the bear move along. First and foremost, do not feed the bear as that is illegal in Virginia. Secondly if you able keep trash cans indoors whether that be a garage or shelter, if that isn’t an option attempt to weigh down the top to prevent tampering. The bear is searching for a food source so even removing bird feeders temporarily can dissuade the bear from coming back. For those with gardens local officials recommend electrified fencing as a deterrent. Sightings are expected to go up as the bear population in Virginia has been on the rise over the last decade.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fit Club
Franklin News Post

Franklin County appeals VHSL's region placement

Franklin County and several other area schools have filed appeals with the Virginia High School League (VHSL) over possible placements in districts, regions and classifications for the next four years : 2023-2024 through 2026-2027. The deadline to file an appeal of the Alignment Committee’s plan, which was revealed earlier this...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Two teens wanted in connection with Tuesday homicide in Danville

UPDATE 11:46 a.m. (8/17/22): Police are asking for the community’s help to track down two teenagers — including one believed to be armed and dangerous — who are facing charges in connection with the death of a Danville man Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers […]
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham to demolish two buildings

Two structures that have been considered unsafe and derelict are going to be coming down after a unanimous vote during the Chatham Town Council meeting Monday night. These two structures, 137 Clement and 207 Collie Streets, were inspected by the Town and Pittsylvania County a few years ago and were determined to be unsafe.
CHATHAM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Skeletal remains were found Tuesday in the area of US 220 and Franklin Road, according to Roanoke Police. They were found and called in by someone walking in the trees and brush off an exit ramp. A forensics investigation is underway. There is no word yet...
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

New Greensboro Dollar General opens

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Dollar General opened in Greensboro on Monday, according to a statement released by the company. The store is located at 5904 N. Church St. To commemorate the opening of the new Greensboro Dollar General, the company plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school for students […]
GREENSBORO, NC
theunionstar.com

South Boston Shooting wounds two

A shooting incident in South Boston left two people hospitalized with serious injuries. South Boston Police Chief Bryan Young reported that officers from the SBPD and Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a reported shooting at around 10:15 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 8) at Willow Oaks Apartments in the Poplar Creek Street part of town.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman found shot in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy