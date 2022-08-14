Capital Area Solar Co-op Will Remain Open Through Aug. 30 in Encouraging Homeowners to Consider Letting the Sun Provide Their Power

Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root
Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
bethesdamagazine.com
After initial financial struggles during pandemic, Marriott International ramps up recruiting efforts
After struggling heavily with recruitment and suffering from a sharp decline in revenues early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Marriott International is increasing its recruiting efforts and plans to do more outreach to students at area universities and professional schools, according to David Marriott, the chairman of the company’s board of directors.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. supervisors approve more than $33M for affordable housing development
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved $33.3 million to acquire roughly four acres in Tyson’s urban center to support the development of 450 affordable housing units by SCG Development Partners, LLC.
mocoshow.com
Two MoCo Residents Claim Combined $5.7 Million in Prize Money at White Marlin Open Last Week
Last week we reported on the Montgomery County man, Jeremy Duffie, who claimed the world record top prize at The White Marlin Open. The total winnings have increased and Duffie, along with Sandy Spring’s Bill Britt, have claimed over $5.7 million in prize money. The White Marlin Open is a 48-year-old deep-sea fishing tournament held annually in Ocean City, Maryland. The tournament awards prize money for catches of white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and swordfish. This year, a Bethesda resident, Jeremy Duffie, caught a white marlin and claimed the billfish tournament’s top prize., which is a world record payout. Duffie, fishing off Ocean City boat Billfisher, reeled in a 77.5-pound white marlin and claimed $4.536 million prize. Sandy Spring’s Bill Britt (seen in photo below) received a $1.208 Million payout for reeling in a 511 pound blue marlin.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Wins Nearly $15 Million ‘Low or No-Emissions’ Award for the First Hydrogen Electric Bus Project on the East Coast
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) has won a competitive grant award of nearly $15 million from the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the purchase of 13 new hydrogen fuel cell buses and the construction of a green hydrogen fueling site at the David F. Bone Equipment Maintenance Transit Operations Center in Gaithersburg. The project will be the first public transit application of green hydrogen on the East Coast.
travelnoire.com
Job Alert: Hilton Hotels' Headquarters To Create 350 Jobs In Virginia Over The Next Five Years
If you’re located in or near Fairfax County, Virginia, we have a job alert for you. Leading hospitality Hilton Hotels will upgrade its headquarters in Fairfax Country, including a plan to create 350 new jobs within the next 5 years. Northern Virginia’s impact on Hilton. Chris Nassetta, President...
Prince William could steal Loudoun’s title of Data Center Alley. But land use battles are raging.
PRINCE WILLIAM — Prince William County may be on its way to taking the “Data Center Alley” title from neighboring Loudoun County after initiating a plan to allow the development of data centers across 800 acres previously intended for agricultural use. The idea originated from dozens of property owners along Pageland Lane in Gainesville who […] The post Prince William could steal Loudoun’s title of Data Center Alley. But land use battles are raging. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
purewow.com
The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
NPS to close, clear tents at Mount Vernon Square
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The National Park Service plans to close two parcels of park space at Mount Vernon Square due to unsanitary conditions caused by homeless encampments. NPS posted signs August 9 notifying the public that two parks at K and 9th streets will close on August 24. They state the closure is, “to address […]
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Expansion of SmartBuy Initiative To Help Homebuyers, Includes Up to $50,000 In Student Debt Payoff Assistance
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from $30,000. The program has also added an additional down payment and closing cost loan option for lower income borrowers.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers; Over 15,000 Distributed So Far
As we noted back in May, Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. If all appointments are taken, check back on the page in a few days for new events. 4 to 5 events will be hosted every week through October 2022. As more computers are received this summer and fall, we will offer more appointments into 2023. Every person receiving a computer:
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Offers ‘Food Recovery Mini-Grants Program’ to Community Organizations
Montgomery County officials announced today that community organizations involved in food recovery and food security may apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 to improve capacity and infrastructure of the local food recovery system. The grants also will be available for innovative and collaborative approaches to reducing food insecurity.
Highest Paying Jobs Without A Degree in Virginia
(Fractal Pictures/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking to secure a high-paying job but don't have a college degree, you may want to take a closer look at this list of highest-paying jobs without a degree in Virginia. While pay is important for a certain standard of living, it's not everything!
mocoshow.com
Open House at Thomas Edison High School of Technology Wednesday, August 17 (5:30pm-7pm)
The Thomas Edison High School of Technology will be holding a Back-to-School Open House between 5:30pm and 7pm on Wednesday, August 17th. The school is attached to Wheaton High School and located at 12502 Dalewood Drive. The event will allow community members to join the TEHST leadership team for games, conversation, and school tours.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Stafford County outdoor event fallout, a Centerville cold case
Police are hoping the public will provide more than just information to help solve a Centerville cold case from the 90’s. And, Stafford County school division leaders are apologizing for holding an outdoor event in weather that left many people struggling in the heat. Those have been among the...
Audit: Virginia failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock
The Office of the Inspector General report was critical of how the state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed during the severe snowstorm that began Jan. 3.
