Police: Suspect with fake $100 bill led officers on foot pursuit

By Linda Cook
 3 days ago

A 30-year-old Maywood, Ill., man faces a felony charge after Davenport Police say he tried to use counterfeit money then led police on a foot chase in which an officer was injured.

Deion Mathews faces a felony charge of forgery and a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts- bodily injury, court records say.

A counterfeit bill is discovered

Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to area of Hy-Vee, 1823 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, for a report of a suspect using a fake $100 bill, arrest affidavits say.

Police say Mathews used currency confirmed to be fraudulent by the use of a Counterfeit Detector Marker, which smeared and removed the ink on the paper. Mathews, knowing that the $100 bill was fraudulent, asked that the bill be returned to him, affidavits say.

He was described as wearing a black tank top and black sweat pants with a yellow stripe down the sides. Officers found him near the Mart Stop, 3527 Spring St., affidavits say.

An officer asked Mathews to stop and talk with him, “but the defendant advised he was not going to stop,” affidavits say.

Fareway buying Iowa grocery store from Powerball winners

The chase begins

Mathews then started to walk north toward Kimberly Road, and started to run when the officer again instructed him to stop, affidavits say.

Mathews ran north across East Kimberly Road then west toward the Great Southern Bank, 2020 East Kimberly Road, and continued northwest, passing the bank and toward the Unitarian Church, 3707 Eastern Ave, affidavits say.

Mathews continued west, crossing Eastern Avenue, and southwest past the Trek Store, 3616 Eastern Ave, then west on East Kimberly Road, then north into the Mattress Outlet, 1508 E. Kimberly Road, affidavits say.

Mathews entered the Mattress Outlet then exited through the northwest door and continued north on Mississippi Avenue. Officers announced themselves as police and again instructed Mathews to stop, affidavits say.

He kept running north on Mississippi Avenue. Officers were able to catch up him and take him to the ground and into custody. In the process, an officer sustained injuries to both knees, affidavits say.

Mathews, who was released on bond, is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 19 in Scott County Court.

Comments / 6

JJ
3d ago

I just don’t understand after all the police endured to capture this guy who has now a felony, he gets released on bond and no guarantee he’ll show up in court, and is now free to try again to use counterfeit money! Why don’t the judges use common sense and set higher bond when a cop sustained injury to both knees, and the criminal kept running? Is it a Democratic judge? Cuz this was Iowa, not Chitcago!

Reply
6
