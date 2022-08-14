With the phenomenal first season finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds landing in July 2022, fans don't have to wait long to watch an equally incredible project from the franchise. In terms of its big-screen intentions, the Star Trek brand may be taking a short break, but streaming activity is still bustling along. One specific animated series has quietly built itself as one of the finest and most enjoyable additions to the popular franchise, even though live-action programs like Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard invariably garner the largest headlines and the most viewers. Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) created the hit animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks for Paramount+. The show debuted in 2020 as the ninth installment of the extended Star Trek Universe created by executive producer Alex Kurtzman. Since Star Trek: The Animated Series aired in the 1970s, Lower Decks is the franchise's first animated series, as well as its first comedic show with numerous references and parallels to earlier Star Trek series. The show is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions in collaboration with Secret Hideout, Important Science, Roddenberry Entertainment, and the animation studio Titmouse.

