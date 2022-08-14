Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Insidious 5’ Director Patrick Wilson and Jason Blum Hang Out on Set in New Image
There are a lot of exciting horror franchises returning in the near future. One of the more interesting examples is Insidious which is coming back to haunt genre fans next summer. Its fifth entry has been making some significant ground with an official release date and casting announcements recently, but now fans have received their first behind-the-scenes look at the sequel thanks to producer Jason Blum.
Collider
'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
With the phenomenal first season finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds landing in July 2022, fans don't have to wait long to watch an equally incredible project from the franchise. In terms of its big-screen intentions, the Star Trek brand may be taking a short break, but streaming activity is still bustling along. One specific animated series has quietly built itself as one of the finest and most enjoyable additions to the popular franchise, even though live-action programs like Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard invariably garner the largest headlines and the most viewers. Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) created the hit animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks for Paramount+. The show debuted in 2020 as the ninth installment of the extended Star Trek Universe created by executive producer Alex Kurtzman. Since Star Trek: The Animated Series aired in the 1970s, Lower Decks is the franchise's first animated series, as well as its first comedic show with numerous references and parallels to earlier Star Trek series. The show is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions in collaboration with Secret Hideout, Important Science, Roddenberry Entertainment, and the animation studio Titmouse.
Collider
'Shantaram': First Image Shows Charlie Hunnam As a Motorcycle-Riding Fugitive On the Lam
After years in the works, and a production shutdown back in 2020 after a writing backlog from the series' original showrunner and head writer Eric Warren Singer, we finally have the first look at the Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram. The series, which started shooting back in 2019, is an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts's best-selling novel and stars Hunnam as the fugitive Lin Ford on the lam in 1980s Bombay. The first image from the series shows the Sons of Anarchy star back on a motorcycle as he tries to outrun the law. Along with the new image, Apple TV+ announced the show will premiere on Friday, October 14.
NME
‘Cobra Kai’ season five trailer teases all-out karate war
Cobra Kai has dropped its first full-length trailer for season five, teasing an all-out karate war in the Valley. The action-packed trailer, which dropped on Tuesday (August 16), offers a detailed look at villain Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) growing empire, as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) prepare to fight back.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack
Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
Collider
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' to Premiere on Peacock
As fans of the action franchise patiently await the return of Keanu Weaves as the titular character with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 next year, an update has been given for the highly anticipated spinoff series The Continental, which will now be moving to a new platform. The...
5 Shows ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Should Watch Next
If you're a 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' fan, you might also like these similar dark comedies and crime dramas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Superman & Lois' to recast Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass is leaving the show after two seasons. Variety reported Tuesday that Elsass, 20, will not return for Season 3 of The CW series. The actor played Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), aka Superman, and Lois Lane...
Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’
Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
Collider
‘A League of Their Own’ Season 1 Ending Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains A League of Their Own spoilers.Amazon Prime Video’s A League of Their Own, a reboot of the 1992 film of the same name, follows the inaugural season of the women’s baseball team, the Rockford Peaches. Set in 1943, this season not only shows the formation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and the Rockford Peaches’ underdog story, but it also tells the story of Maxine “Max” Chapman (Chanté Adams), a talented pitcher who dreams of playing professional baseball, but struggles to find a team because of the racism and sexism prevalent in this period.
Star Wars: Andor release date revealed
Disney+ has confirmed the new release date for the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. It was announced at the Star Wars Celebration confab last May that the series would premiere on August 31st. But earlier this month, the streaming service rescheduled the show’s debut at a later date. Andor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
Collider
‘Garcia!' Trailer Showcases an Action-Packed Spanish-Language Series From HBO
If you like your shows action-packed and intense, then you’ll be very much interested in the upcoming HBO Max Original, Garcia!. HBO has revealed the first teaser for the adrenaline-inducing show based on the novel of the same name written by Santiago García and Luis Bustos. Files, pictures,...
Collider
'Westworld': Why Caleb's Journey Is Season 4's Most Powerful
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Westworld Season 4.Westworld had a problem going into its third season. Everything had begun to feel a little too robotic. It wasn’t just the dialogue; almost all the characters that we had grown to know and love were getting turned into hosts. Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) revealed his true identity to Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), and human characters like Ford (Anthony Hopkins) and Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman) met their gruesome fates. When no one can die and anyone’s consciousness can be transferred to another body, it’s hard to feel like there are stakes to anything that’s going on.
‘Better Call Saul’ Creator Reveals Major Update About the ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe
Sadly, Better Call Saul comes to an end next week. And we have some more not-good news for Breaking Bad fans. According to Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, there will be no more offshoots of the iconic show. Better Call Saul served as the set-up prequel, while El Camino, the movie, served as the perfect epilogue.
Collider
'Vampire Academy' Images Tease Rose/Dimitri and St. Vladimir's
Julie Plec got Vampire Academy fans excited last night by teasing the arrival of something this morning and boy did they deliver with a brand-new trailer and a large collection of images that tease what we can expect from Peacock's highly anticipated series adaptation of Richelle Meade's Vampire Academy. Plec is no stranger to the realm of vampires, after adapting The Vampire Diaries in the mid-aughts and feeding the vampire obsession of a whole generation. She returns to adapt the beloved Vampire Academy series alongside Marguerite MacIntyre who worked with Plec on The Originals and Legacies.
Collider
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Have a Romantic 'Meet Cute' in New Images
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are commanding the screen once again in the upcoming Peacock film Meet Cute. The time travel rom-com is set to premiere on the streamer this September. Ahead of the release, Peacock has shared first look images from the movie. The new images place Cuoco and...
Collider
The 10 Best DC Animated Movie Universe Films, Ranked
The major comic book giants Marvel and DC seem to enjoy showing off how their respective superheroes are all part of a huge collective universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven that this concept can be pulled off successfully, breaking new ground in the film industry. On the other hand, DC has struggled a bit in this department.
Collider
'End of the Road' Trailer: Queen Latifah Defends Her Family in Netflix Road Trip Thriller
Netflix has released the trailer for End of the Road, a family road trip thriller with Queen Latifah in the protagonist role. The thriller will follow Brenda (Latifah), a widow who has recently lost her job and decides to move her family across the country to start a new and better life. Unfortunately, their journey to a better life turns out to be longer than expected as they come to find themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer.
Comments / 0